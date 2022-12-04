Sports
Deion Sanders agrees to coach CU Buffs football
CU Buffs football is ready to go Prime Time again.
Deion Sanders has agreed to become the Buffs football coach, CU announced Saturday night, ushering in a new era for both a downtrodden Buffs program and an NFL icon tasked with leading them out of obscurity.
Terms were not immediately confirmed, but the multi-year deal would be worth at least $4.5 million annually, sources told The Denver Post.
Former Buffs coach Karl Dorrell, who was fired on October 2 after an 0-5 start this season and an 8-15 record since his appointment in February 2022, earned $3.6 million and $3.24 this past season million in 2021.
Sanders chose the CU job despite reported interest in the head coaching positions at Cincinnati, which is moving from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 next year; and South Florida, an AAC program about two hours and 20 minutes north of his hometown of Fort Myers, Fla.
Not only will Coach Prime boost our fan base,” athletic director Rick George said via a university press release, “I am confident he will lead our program back to national prominence as he leads a team of high quality and high character.
It is the largest investment and statement to date in a university whose administration for and commitment to championship-level football has been questioned for the past 15 years.
Multiple sources told The Denver Post that, as part of that commitment, CU’s policies regarding transfers and credits from transfers will likely be changed, though it was unclear as of Saturday night how sweeping and permanent that new policy will be. Several sources said changing CU’s transfer policy was important to Sanders, whose son Shedeur, the Jackson State quarterback, is one of the current Tigers players expected to follow Coach Prime north to Boulder through the transfer portal.
When the NCAA required that FBS-to-FBS transfers be delayed a year after their move, any concern about transferring credits to CU was a moot point since that student-athlete would have been out of the picture anyway. But with the transition from the collegiate model to one of immediate eligibility transfers, CU alumni and fans felt the program operated from a competitive disadvantage.
CU opens the 2023 season, Sanders’ first, on September 2 at TCU. Coach Prime is on tap to make his home debut vs. Nebraska on Sept. 9.
Given the recent history of both sides of this professional marriage, each is taking a risk.
Nationally regarded as one of the tougher jobs among Power 5 programs, CU is decades removed from the salad days under Bill McCartney, Rick Neuheisel, and Gary Barnett. From 1982-2005, the Buffs played in 17 bowl games and won a share of the national championship in 1990.
The 55-year-old Sanders, who asked to be named Coach Prime during his tenure as head coach at FCS Jackson State from 2020-22, becomes the Buffs’ fifth full-time coach since 2012.
CU has lost eight or more games in a season seven times since joining the Pac-12 for the 2011 season and has posted one non-pandemic winning football season in the past 17 years, going 10-4 in 2016. The Buffs are from a 1-11 season, their fifth in 12 seasons with at least nine losses.
This will be Sander’s first chance as head coach at the FBS level and his first in the mountain region, where he has few professional ties as a player or coach. The Florida native had been wildly successful at Jackson State, winning 27 of his first 32 games with the Tigers and coming off a 12-0 season and SWAC championship this fall at Jackson, Miss.
Sanders won the Eddie Robinson Award, given annually to the top coach in FCS, last season after leading Jackson State to an 11-2 run, 9-0 in conference play. The two-time Super Bowl champion and ex-NFL cornerback joined the Tigers in 2020 after serving as offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where his sons Shilo and Shedeur played. Sanders co-founded the Prime Prep Academy, a collection of charter schools in Texas, in 2012, but the project was shut down in 2015 after a series of financial and legal troubles.
Shedeur Sanders, a sophomore quarterback, had thrown for 62 touchdowns and 6,294 yards during Saturday’s SWAC championship game, which Jackson State won 43-24, over Southern.
Last December, Sanders got the nation’s top recruit, Georgia cornerback Travis Hunter, to move from Florida State to Jackson State. The Jackson (Miss.) Convention & Visitors Bureau reported late last year that the Tigers football revival nearly doubled its financial impact on the city and generated a reported $30 million in 2021, compared to $16 million in 2019, which occurred before Sanders and pre-pandemic.
Deion Sanders’ stature transcends sports,” CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano said through a university release, “and his hiring not only elevates the football program, but the university as a whole.”
Coach Prime’s exploits are legendary. One of the best athletes of his generation, the former Florida State star managed to thrive in both the NFL and MLB at the same time. He is the only man in history to play in both a World Series and a Super Bowl and the only man to hit a home run in an MLB game and score a touchdown in an NFL game in the same week.
