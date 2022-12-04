How Catamount teams fared December 1-3





How did the University of Vermont men’s and women’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball teams fare over the December 1-3 weekend? Read more below. PLAY FRIDAY College women’s hockey Northeast 3, Vermont 1 NO: Chloe Aurard 1G. Peyton Anderson 1G. Maureen Murphy 1G. Gwyneth Phillips 18 saves. Q: Corinne McCool 1G. Sini Karjalainen 1A. Ellice Murphy 1A. Jessie McPherson 25 saves. Note: Aurard scored in the first period as Northeastern Vermont (11-6-1) held off until the third period. The Huskies built a 2-0 lead before McCool scored with four minutes remaining. College men’s hockey Maine 3, Vermont 1 M: Reid Pabich 1G. Donavan Villeneuve-Houle 1G. Cole Hanson 1G. Victor Ostman 16 saves. V: Eric Gotz 1G. Andrei Buyalsky 1A. Gabe Carriere 38 saves. Note: Vermont (5-10-1) struck first, but Maine scored three unanswered in the second and third periods. More:Vermont women’s hockey: Catamounts beat Dartmouth SATURDAY’S MATCHES College women’s hockey Northeast 5, Vermont 1 NO: Chloe Aurard 1G. Katy Knoll 2G. Maureen Murphy 1G. Mia Brown 1G. Gwyneth Phillips 18 saves. Q: Natalie Mlynkova 1G. Corinne McCool 1A. Theresa Schafzahl 1A. Jessie McPherson 20 saves. Note: Northeastern led 2-0 after 12 minutes. College men’s hockey Maine 5, Vermont 1 M: Grayson Arnott 1G. Donavan Villeneuve-Houle 1G. Ben Poison 2G. Jacob Sirota 1G. Victor Ostman 18 saves. Q: Carter Long 1G. Philip Tranqvist 1A. Isaac Walter 1A. Oskar Autoo 14 saves. Gabe Carriere 12 saves. Note: Poisson struck twice in five minutes to give Maine a 4–1 lead in the second period. College men’s soccer NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals Syracuse 2, Vermont 1 More:Vermont’s memorable run ends in Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament ‘They play Catamount football’:Veterans carry UVM to NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals GAMES OF SUNDAY College women’s basketball Marists in Vermont, 2 p.m More:Gilwee drains winning 3-pointer in final seconds to lift UVM over Dartmouth College men’s basketball Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m (Subject to change)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.burlingtonfreepress.com/story/sports/college/vermont/2022/12/03/vermont-hockey-basketball-how-catamount-teams-fared-dec-1-3/69691579007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos