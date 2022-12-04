London Irish disappear at the bottom of the table as wings give England hope





What these three can do is wreak havoc on the ball. Radwan was virtually Newcastle’s only threat, and his fade and mis-pass of Matias Moroni’s pull-back for the Falcons opening-scoring, with fellow wing Mateo Carreras finishing in the corner, was the only moment in the game that showed anything of hit world class. He is sharper than ever, said Newcastle head coach Dave Walder. A [area of] development for him is how to recognize when people are conspiring against him, but the timing of that pass [for Carrerass try] was excellent. In a victorious case, Hassell-Collins and Loader also showed their respective hands with panache. Moroni is one of the world’s best centers of defense, but Loader left him for dead within millimeters in the first half. Loader would also later be on hand for a perceptive catch-and-pass that led to Lucio Cinti’s crucial try for Irish. Hassell-Collins had the most endearing tte-ttes with Radwan all along. After his hand in Carrera’s attempt, Radwan broke the Hassell-Collins tram line, but the Newcastle wing foolishly allowed themselves to be brought into contact. After that wake-up call, with the game still on the line, Hassell-Collins woke up. The London Irish wing also showed his Nowell-like flanker potential as he won a jackal turnover with Newcastle’s momentum build. The Falcons would be clearer on Hassell-Collins’ triumphant ruck? None other than Radwan of course. The Newcastle wing is a little magician, with the agility of a ninja and the pace of a cheetah, but without the ball he is often found wanting. That story developed grimly, as Hassell-Collins fired a kick into Newcastle’s 22 within inches of the touchline. The defending Falcons defenseman misjudged it, thinking the ball would land straight out, but it didn’t, and the visitors conceded a 50:22, of which Adam Coleman scored; that defender, full of fear, was Radwan. The 50-22 was brilliant, wasn’t it, said Declan Kidney, London’s Irish rugby director. Scoring attempts is part of the job but it’s the bits that enable others to do their job and that’s what I think [Hassell-Collins] getting better at it. Previously, Hassell-Collins had chosen route one, a normally uncomfortable orientation for a wing. His sucking in two defenders, being released from the tackle to Paddy Jackson who scored under the posts as Irish regained the lead is a hallmark of the wing’s unique skills. Not many England back-three players possess such a potent mix of strength, skill and vision. If he [keeps doing it regularly]who knows what doors will open for him, Kidney added. Up to you, Eddie, if you get the chance. Match details Scoring order: 5-0 Stokes try, 7-0 Jackson con, 7-5 Carreras try, 7-7 Conno con, 10-7 Jackson pen, 13-7 Jackson pen, 13-10 Connon pen, 13-15 Pepper try, 13- 17 Connon with, 18-17 Jackson with try, 20-17 Jackson with, 25-17 Cinti with try, 30-17 Coleman with, 32-17 Jackson with, 37-17 Cinti with, 39-17 Jackson with. London Irish: J Stokes (L Cinti 55); B Loader, W Joseph, L Morisi, O Hassell-Collins; P Jackson, B White (J Powell 70); F Gigena (D Fischetti 39), A Creevy (M Willemse 49), L Chawatama (O Hoskins 59), A Ratuniyarawa (A Coleman 55), C Munga (J Caulfield 74), M Rogerson (c), JM Gonzalez (C Cunningham-South 67), J Basham.

Newcastle Falcons: In Obatoyinbo; A Radwan, B Stevenson, M Moroni, M Carreras (T Penny 70); B Connon (T Schoeman 72), M Young (c) (S Stuart 59); Brocklebank, G McGuigan (J Blamire 62), R Palframan (M Tampin 55), G Peterson, S de Chaves, C Chick, G Pepper (T Marshall 78) and C Fearns (M Dalton 27).

Unused Replacements: C Cade.

Yellow card: Medal 72.

Referee: W. Barnes.

Presence: 6,858.

