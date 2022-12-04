Surge in second period helps No. 2/4 Bobcats extend undefeated streak to 11





HAMDEN, Conn. Going into the second period with a goal visiting Clarkson, the No. 2/4 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team shot ahead and scored the next four goals en route to a 6-3 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday night at M&T Bank Arena. If you don’t succeed at first… score on the rebound #BobcatNation | #ECACHockey pic.twitter.com/1TxBnl4cY9 — Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey (@QU_MIH) December 4, 2022 Cipollone’s score was third in the 4-0 run for the Bobcats, covering the score in the second frame to prove to be the winning score. CJ McGee started to score and then scored a rebound Skyler Brind’Amour deflected a shot from the front to give the Bobcats a 1–0 lead. This one. Is. Why. You. Crash. The. Net.

McGee earns the first of the night for the Bobcats. : @QU_MIH | @ecachockey pic.twitter.com/W6saCYA1AY — ALL COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) December 4, 2022 After Clarkson scored the next two to take a 2-1 lead going into the break, the hosts scored five of the next six to secure the home sweep. Quinnipiac’s undefeated streak extends to a nation-best 11 with the win and remains spot-on at 8-0-0 in ECAC Hockey play as it heads into the final weekend before the holiday break. STATISTICS AND NOTES Brind’Amour recorded his second consecutive multi-point appearance, recording a goal and an assist. He has three in the year and 12 in his career, tied for third on the team.

Quinnipiac tied his season-high for goals in a game, netting six times tonight. They also reached that number at number 3 in North Dakota on October 15 and in Maine on October 23.

Friedmann closed his eighth multi-point game of his career tonight with a goal and an assist. It is his third of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Bobcats are 21-1-2 in their last 24 home games in Hamden and are winners of their last five at M&T Bank Arena. NEXT ONE The Bobcats host RPI and Union at their next ECAC Hockey weekend on December 9 and 10 at M&T Bank Arena. Both puck drops are scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. For a behind-the-scenes look at the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey program, follow on social media @QU_MIH or go online at gobobcats.com/mih. Read the full article

