Amit Mishra denounces Pakistani cricketer who mocked MS Dhoni by comparing him to Yasir Shah
MS Dhoni is one of the most decorated Indian cricketers and as captain of Men in Blue has won every major ICC trophy in white-ball cricket.
No other male captain in the history of the game has managed to win all three titles – 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy – all under his captaincy.
MS Dhoni, the only captain to win all three trophies pic.twitter.com/ZeFRAc8UM1
ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 23, 2022
Dhoni used to bat in the lower middle league in Test cricket and was not given enough chances to demonstrate his hitting ability in the longest format of the game.
Despite this, he still holds the record for most runs scored by an Indian wicketkeeper batsman 224 against Australia in Chennai.
#On this day in 2013 MS Dhoni became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a double hundred in Tests
His brilliant knock of 224 helped India eventually beat Australia by eight wickets in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/yYEH04qd1K
ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2021
However, there is one thing Dhoni has failed to achieve during his illustrious career: an overseas Test hundred.
Haroon Ahmed, a Pakistani journalist, cricketer and talent scout, took to Twitter to brutally challenge Dhoni for not having a Test century in overseas conditions.
Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah had scored a century in Australia’s longest form match as he hit 113 runs in Adelaide.
Yasir Shah falls for 113 and Pakistan is knocked out on 302 in Adelaide. They are 287 runs behind Australia and the hosts forced the follow-on
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details https://t.co/E2CZ4zHgkL#AUSvPAK #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/uuHyROcHyh
Cricingif (@_cricingif) December 1, 2019
Haroon said in his tweet that all Indian cricket fans who say Pakistani batsmen can only score on flat courts should know that Yasir Shah is more Test centuries away from Asia than MS Dhoni.
To those Indian fans who say that Pakistani batters can only play on flat courts. Yasir Shah has more Test hundreds from Asia than MS Dhoni, Haroon tweeted.
To those Indian fans who say that Pakistani batters can only play on flat courts. Yasir Shah has more test hundreds out of Asia than MS Dhoni #PAKvENG
Haroon (@hazharoon) December 3, 2022
Veteran India cricketer Amit Mishra, who is quite active on social media these days, gave an emphatic reply to Haroon to shut him down.
Mishra reminded Haroon that it took Pakistan 24 years and three captains to win all three trophies in white-ball cricket, while MS Dhoni won them in the space of seven years alone.
It took Pakistan 3 captains and 24 years to win the world cup, the T20 world cup and the championship trophy.
MS Dhoni won all three within 7 years. https://t.co/n9aQ26KQxO
Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) December 3, 2022
It took Pakistan 3 captains and 24 years to win the world cup, the T20 world cup and the championship trophy. MS Dhoni won all three within 7 years, Mishra tweeted.
Fans also applauded Mishra for shutting down the Pakistani journalist who tried to mock MS Dhoni.
Master stroke https://t.co/LNBHUa4LmM
Saumitra Mohanty (@saumitramohanty) December 4, 2022
Respond like a boss https://t.co/Sk2xaIt6w5
Adway Kanitkar (@AK28onfire) December 4, 2022
Kya baat Mishrajii uffffff furious https://t.co/qcc0zP3kWp
Ayushman Mishra (@Ayush_Mishra10) December 4, 2022
! @MishiAmit #MSDhoni https://t.co/G2OvujW1cx
Avinash Singh (@avinashgkp97) December 3, 2022
@hazharoon https://t.co/Z94mx0OWpq pic.twitter.com/YVqZPYKq1q
uman_07 (@JohnLui48858782) December 3, 2022
This is not the first time Mishra has decided to give it back to the social media trolls.
When the English fan group, Barmy Army, made fun of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday, Mishra quickly knocked them down.
