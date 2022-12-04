Updated college football bowl projections: TCU at Fiesta, Ohio State in Peach

Connect with us

Updated: Sunday at 2:30 AM ET.

TCU fell inches from the goal line and a Big 12 title in a 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State, but the Horned Frogs (12-1) are still expected to qualify for the College Football Playoff. The only question left is whether TCU will stay at No. 3 or fall to No. 4 behind Ohio State in the final standings

Kansas State (10-3) will play in the Sugar Bowl, likely against Alabama. Georgia (13-0) will surely be the number 1 seed after beating LSU in Atlanta. The Dawgs will be there again for the semifinals of the Peach Bowl on December 31. Michigan (13-0) as No. 2 advances to the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson (11-2) defeated North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game and moves into the Orange Bowl, where Tennessee is the likely opponent.

Meanwhile, Tulane defeated UCF on Saturday to win the AAC Championship. By doing so, it earns the Group of 5s New Years Six bowl berth, which is in the Cotton Bowl this year. Fresno State defeated Boise State in the Mountain West title game and will play in the LA Bowl.

As for two schools ending long bowl droughts, Kansas looks likely to make it to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, while Connecticut should go to one of ESPN Events Florida bowls. We have the Huskies in Boca Raton.

  • Most bowls are not required to select in strict conference standings order. Big 12 No. 3 or Big Ten No. 3 means the third choice, not the third place. Therefore, a team with a worse record or an outright loss can beat a conference competitor.
  • The SEC office plays matchmaker with its bowls and schools.
  • ESPN Events owns and operates 16 of the 41 FBS bowls. Most of those bowls pertain to Group of 5 conferences. ESPN Events can move teams to create intriguing matchups.
  • All times Eastern.

New Years six

SCALE DATE TEAM CITY VIEWING

Orange

December 30

Clemson (ACC) v Tennessee (SEC/B1G/ND)

Miami

8 p.m. ESPN

Sugar

December 31

Kansas State (Big 12) vs Alabama (SEC)

New Orleans

Afternoon, ESPN

party

December 31

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Glendale, Arizona.

4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN

Peach

December 31

No. 1Georgia vs. No. 4Ohio State

Atlanta

4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN

Cotton

January 2nd

USC (in general) vs. Tulane (in general/G5)

Arlington, Texas

1 p.m. ESPN

Rose

January 2nd

Penn State (B1G) vs. Utah (Pac-12)

Pasadena, California

5 p.m. ESPN

Remaining bowls

SCALE DATE TEAMS CITY VIEWING

Bahamas

December 16

Miami-OH (MAC) vs. UAB (C-US)

Nassau, Bahamas

11:30 a.m. ESPN

Healing

December 16

UTSA (ESPN) vs Coastal Carolina (ESPN)

Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m. ESPN

Fenway

December 17

Louisville (ACC No. 9) v. Cincinnati (AAC)

Boston

11 a.m. ESPN

New Mexico

December 17

BYU (ESPN) vs SMU (ESPN)

Albuquerque, N.M

2:15 PM ESPN

LA Come on

December 17

Washington State (Pac-12 No. 6) vs. State of Fresno (MWC No. 1)

Inglewood, California

3:30 p.m. ABC

Lending tree

December 17

Southern Miss (Sun Belt No. 5) vs. Bowling Green (C-USA/MAC)

Mobile, ala.

5:45 PM ESPN

Vegas

December 17

State of Oregon (Pac-12 No. 4) vs. Florida (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Vegas

7:30 p.m. ABC

Frisco

December 17

Houston (ESPN) vs. Boise State (ESPN)

Frisco, Texas

9:15 PM ESPN

Myrtle beach

December 19

South Alabama (ESPN) vs. Liberty (ESPN)

Myrtle Beach, SC

2:30 p.m. ESPN

Idaho potato

the 20th of December

State of Utah (MWC) vs. Buffalo (MAC)

Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m. ESPN

Boca Raton

the 20th of December

Rice (ESPN) vs Connecticut (ESPN)

Boca Ratton, Fla.

7:30 PM ESPN

New Orleans

21st of December

Troy (Sunbelt No. 2) vs. North Texas (CUS)

New Orleans

8 p.m. ESPN

Armed Forces

December 22

Air Force (ESPN) vs Oklahoma State (ESPN)

Fort Worth, Texas

7:30 PM ESPN

Independence

23 December

Louisiana* (Army) vs. Memphis (AAC)

Shreveport, La.

3 p.m. ESPN

Gasparilla

23 December

East Carolina (ESPN) vs. Wake Forest (ESPN)

Tampa, Fla.

6:30 p.m. ESPN

Hawaii

December 24

State of San Diego (MWC) vs. Middle Tennessee (C-US)

Honolulu

8 p.m. ESPN

Fast job

December 26

State of New Mexico* (Big Ten No. 8) vs. Eastern Michigan (MAC)

Detroit

2:30 p.m. ESPN

camellia

December 27

Georgia Southern (ESPN) vs Ohio (ESPN)

Montgomery, Ala.

afternoon ESPN

First responder

December 27

San Jose State (ESPN) vs Western Kentucky (ESPN)

University Park, Texas

3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN

Birmingham

December 27

Marshall (AAC) vs. Missouri (SEC No. 9)

Birmingham, Al.

3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN

Guaranteed rate

December 27

Wisconsin (Big Ten No. 7) vs. Baylor (Big 12 No. 6)

phoenix

10:15 PM ESPN

Army

December 28

UCF (AAC) vs. Duke (ACC No. 8)

Annapolis, MD.

2 p.m. ESPN

Freedom

December 28

Kansas (Big 12 No. 5) vs. Kentucky (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Memphis, Tenn.

5:30 PM ESPN

Vacation

December 28

North Carolina (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. Oregon (Pac-12 No. 3)

San Diego

8 p.m. Fox

Texas

December 28

Texas Tech (Big 12 No. 4) vs. Arkansas (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Houston

9 p.m. ESPN

Pinstripe

December 29

Minnesota (Big Ten No. 5) vs. Syracuse (ACC Nos. 5-7)

Bronx, New York

2 p.m. ESPN

Cheez It

December 29

Oklahoma (Big 12 No. 3) vs. Florida State (ACC Nos. 2-4)

Orlando, Fla.

5:30 PM ESPN

Alamo

December 29

Texas (Big 12 No. 2) vs. Washington (Pac-12 No. 2)

San Antonio, Texas

9 p.m. ESPN

Duke’s mayonnaise

December 30

Maryland (Big Ten No. 6) vs. NC State (ACC Nos. 5-7)

Charlotte, NC

afternoon ESPN

Sun

December 30

Pittsburgh (ACC Nos. 5-7) vs. UCLA (Pac-12 No. 5)

El Paso, Texas

2 p.m. CBS

crocodile

December 30

Notre Dame (ACC Nos. 3-5) vs. Ole Miss (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Jacksonville, Fla.

3:30 p.m. ESPN

Arizona

December 30

Wyoming (MWC) vs. Toledo (MAC)

Tucson, Arizona.

4:30 p.m. Bar stool

Music city

December 31

Iowa (Big Ten No. 4) vs. Mississippi State (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Nashville

afternoon ABC

ReliaQuest

January 2nd

Illinois (Big Ten No. 3) vs. South Carolina (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Tampa, Fla.

Afternoon ESPN2

Citrus

January 2nd

Purdue (Big Ten No. 2) vs. LSU (SEC No. 2)

Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m. ABC

Teams that have accepted official bids are in in bold.

* Replacement team for a conference with no eligible team.

(Photo: Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

