Sports
Updated college football bowl projections: TCU at Fiesta, Ohio State in Peach
Updated: Sunday at 2:30 AM ET.
TCU fell inches from the goal line and a Big 12 title in a 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State, but the Horned Frogs (12-1) are still expected to qualify for the College Football Playoff. The only question left is whether TCU will stay at No. 3 or fall to No. 4 behind Ohio State in the final standings
Kansas State (10-3) will play in the Sugar Bowl, likely against Alabama. Georgia (13-0) will surely be the number 1 seed after beating LSU in Atlanta. The Dawgs will be there again for the semifinals of the Peach Bowl on December 31. Michigan (13-0) as No. 2 advances to the Fiesta Bowl.
Clemson (11-2) defeated North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game and moves into the Orange Bowl, where Tennessee is the likely opponent.
Meanwhile, Tulane defeated UCF on Saturday to win the AAC Championship. By doing so, it earns the Group of 5s New Years Six bowl berth, which is in the Cotton Bowl this year. Fresno State defeated Boise State in the Mountain West title game and will play in the LA Bowl.
As for two schools ending long bowl droughts, Kansas looks likely to make it to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, while Connecticut should go to one of ESPN Events Florida bowls. We have the Huskies in Boca Raton.
Memories:
- Most bowls are not required to select in strict conference standings order. Big 12 No. 3 or Big Ten No. 3 means the third choice, not the third place. Therefore, a team with a worse record or an outright loss can beat a conference competitor.
- The SEC office plays matchmaker with its bowls and schools.
- ESPN Events owns and operates 16 of the 41 FBS bowls. Most of those bowls pertain to Group of 5 conferences. ESPN Events can move teams to create intriguing matchups.
- All times Eastern.
New Years six
|SCALE
|DATE
|TEAM
|CITY
|VIEWING
|
Orange
|
December 30
|
Clemson (ACC) v Tennessee (SEC/B1G/ND)
|
Miami
|
8 p.m. ESPN
|
Sugar
|
December 31
|
Kansas State (Big 12) vs Alabama (SEC)
|
New Orleans
|
Afternoon, ESPN
|
party
|
December 31
|
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
|
Glendale, Arizona.
|
4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN
|
Peach
|
December 31
|
No. 1Georgia vs. No. 4Ohio State
|
Atlanta
|
4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN
|
Cotton
|
January 2nd
|
USC (in general) vs. Tulane (in general/G5)
|
Arlington, Texas
|
1 p.m. ESPN
|
Rose
|
January 2nd
|
Penn State (B1G) vs. Utah (Pac-12)
|
Pasadena, California
|
5 p.m. ESPN
Remaining bowls
|SCALE
|DATE
|TEAMS
|CITY
|VIEWING
|
Bahamas
|
December 16
|
Miami-OH (MAC) vs. UAB (C-US)
|
Nassau, Bahamas
|
11:30 a.m. ESPN
|
Healing
|
December 16
|
UTSA (ESPN) vs Coastal Carolina (ESPN)
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
3 p.m. ESPN
|
Fenway
|
December 17
|
Louisville (ACC No. 9) v. Cincinnati (AAC)
|
Boston
|
11 a.m. ESPN
|
New Mexico
|
December 17
|
BYU (ESPN) vs SMU (ESPN)
|
Albuquerque, N.M
|
2:15 PM ESPN
|
LA Come on
|
December 17
|
Washington State (Pac-12 No. 6) vs. State of Fresno (MWC No. 1)
|
Inglewood, California
|
3:30 p.m. ABC
|
Lending tree
|
December 17
|
Southern Miss (Sun Belt No. 5) vs. Bowling Green (C-USA/MAC)
|
Mobile, ala.
|
5:45 PM ESPN
|
Vegas
|
December 17
|
State of Oregon (Pac-12 No. 4) vs. Florida (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Vegas
|
7:30 p.m. ABC
|
Frisco
|
December 17
|
Houston (ESPN) vs. Boise State (ESPN)
|
Frisco, Texas
|
9:15 PM ESPN
|
Myrtle beach
|
December 19
|
South Alabama (ESPN) vs. Liberty (ESPN)
|
Myrtle Beach, SC
|
2:30 p.m. ESPN
|
Idaho potato
|
the 20th of December
|
State of Utah (MWC) vs. Buffalo (MAC)
|
Boise, Idaho
|
3:30 p.m. ESPN
|
Boca Raton
|
the 20th of December
|
Rice (ESPN) vs Connecticut (ESPN)
|
Boca Ratton, Fla.
|
7:30 PM ESPN
|
New Orleans
|
21st of December
|
Troy (Sunbelt No. 2) vs. North Texas (CUS)
|
New Orleans
|
8 p.m. ESPN
|
Armed Forces
|
December 22
|
Air Force (ESPN) vs Oklahoma State (ESPN)
|
Fort Worth, Texas
|
7:30 PM ESPN
|
Independence
|
23 December
|
Louisiana* (Army) vs. Memphis (AAC)
|
Shreveport, La.
|
3 p.m. ESPN
|
Gasparilla
|
23 December
|
East Carolina (ESPN) vs. Wake Forest (ESPN)
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
6:30 p.m. ESPN
|
Hawaii
|
December 24
|
State of San Diego (MWC) vs. Middle Tennessee (C-US)
|
Honolulu
|
8 p.m. ESPN
|
Fast job
|
December 26
|
State of New Mexico* (Big Ten No. 8) vs. Eastern Michigan (MAC)
|
Detroit
|
2:30 p.m. ESPN
|
camellia
|
December 27
|
Georgia Southern (ESPN) vs Ohio (ESPN)
|
Montgomery, Ala.
|
afternoon ESPN
|
First responder
|
December 27
|
San Jose State (ESPN) vs Western Kentucky (ESPN)
|
University Park, Texas
|
3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN
|
Birmingham
|
December 27
|
Marshall (AAC) vs. Missouri (SEC No. 9)
|
Birmingham, Al.
|
3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN
|
Guaranteed rate
|
December 27
|
Wisconsin (Big Ten No. 7) vs. Baylor (Big 12 No. 6)
|
phoenix
|
10:15 PM ESPN
|
Army
|
December 28
|
UCF (AAC) vs. Duke (ACC No. 8)
|
Annapolis, MD.
|
2 p.m. ESPN
|
Freedom
|
December 28
|
Kansas (Big 12 No. 5) vs. Kentucky (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Memphis, Tenn.
|
5:30 PM ESPN
|
Vacation
|
December 28
|
North Carolina (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. Oregon (Pac-12 No. 3)
|
San Diego
|
8 p.m. Fox
|
Texas
|
December 28
|
Texas Tech (Big 12 No. 4) vs. Arkansas (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Houston
|
9 p.m. ESPN
|
Pinstripe
|
December 29
|
Minnesota (Big Ten No. 5) vs. Syracuse (ACC Nos. 5-7)
|
Bronx, New York
|
2 p.m. ESPN
|
Cheez It
|
December 29
|
Oklahoma (Big 12 No. 3) vs. Florida State (ACC Nos. 2-4)
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
5:30 PM ESPN
|
Alamo
|
December 29
|
Texas (Big 12 No. 2) vs. Washington (Pac-12 No. 2)
|
San Antonio, Texas
|
9 p.m. ESPN
|
Duke’s mayonnaise
|
December 30
|
Maryland (Big Ten No. 6) vs. NC State (ACC Nos. 5-7)
|
Charlotte, NC
|
afternoon ESPN
|
Sun
|
December 30
|
Pittsburgh (ACC Nos. 5-7) vs. UCLA (Pac-12 No. 5)
|
El Paso, Texas
|
2 p.m. CBS
|
crocodile
|
December 30
|
Notre Dame (ACC Nos. 3-5) vs. Ole Miss (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
3:30 p.m. ESPN
|
Arizona
|
December 30
|
Wyoming (MWC) vs. Toledo (MAC)
|
Tucson, Arizona.
|
4:30 p.m. Bar stool
|
Music city
|
December 31
|
Iowa (Big Ten No. 4) vs. Mississippi State (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Nashville
|
afternoon ABC
|
ReliaQuest
|
January 2nd
|
Illinois (Big Ten No. 3) vs. South Carolina (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
Afternoon ESPN2
|
Citrus
|
January 2nd
|
Purdue (Big Ten No. 2) vs. LSU (SEC No. 2)
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
1 p.m. ABC
Teams that have accepted official bids are in in bold.
* Replacement team for a conference with no eligible team.
(Photo: Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://theathletic.com/3947117/2022/12/04/college-football-bowl-projections-79-eligible-teams-for-82-spots-entering-championship-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s Xi Jinping rejects Western vaccines despite threat of protests: Report | world news
- YouTube stars Rhett and Link think it’s their time
- Updated college football bowl projections: TCU at Fiesta, Ohio State in Peach
- A Google employee explains why millions of Android phones could be at risk
- Trust Modi to bring us together: Macron as India assumes G20 presidency
- Twin Peaks actor Al Strobel dies at 83
- His Dark Materials: Tim Burtons Wednesday Sparks a Revival of Gothic Fashion | Fashion
- Tech’s growth story has shifted this year. What impact did it have on transparency? • TechCrunch
- Australian Journalist Asks About ‘Bollywood’ Film, Desis Calls It RRR’s ‘Best Description’
- Amit Mishra denounces Pakistani cricketer who mocked MS Dhoni by comparing him to Yasir Shah
- After Imran rescinds offer of talks, PTI says lawmakers are ‘preparing for elections’ – Pakistan
- Participation in the last wedding preparation meeting Kaesang-Erina, Jokowi: already 99%