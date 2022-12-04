Updated college football bowl projections: TCU at Fiesta, Ohio State in Peach





Updated: Sunday at 2:30 AM ET. TCU fell inches from the goal line and a Big 12 title in a 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State, but the Horned Frogs (12-1) are still expected to qualify for the College Football Playoff. The only question left is whether TCU will stay at No. 3 or fall to No. 4 behind Ohio State in the final standings Kansas State (10-3) will play in the Sugar Bowl, likely against Alabama. Georgia (13-0) will surely be the number 1 seed after beating LSU in Atlanta. The Dawgs will be there again for the semifinals of the Peach Bowl on December 31. Michigan (13-0) as No. 2 advances to the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson (11-2) defeated North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game and moves into the Orange Bowl, where Tennessee is the likely opponent. Meanwhile, Tulane defeated UCF on Saturday to win the AAC Championship. By doing so, it earns the Group of 5s New Years Six bowl berth, which is in the Cotton Bowl this year. Fresno State defeated Boise State in the Mountain West title game and will play in the LA Bowl. As for two schools ending long bowl droughts, Kansas looks likely to make it to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, while Connecticut should go to one of ESPN Events Florida bowls. We have the Huskies in Boca Raton. Memories: Most bowls are not required to select in strict conference standings order. Big 12 No. 3 or Big Ten No. 3 means the third choice, not the third place. Therefore, a team with a worse record or an outright loss can beat a conference competitor.

The SEC office plays matchmaker with its bowls and schools.

ESPN Events owns and operates 16 of the 41 FBS bowls. Most of those bowls pertain to Group of 5 conferences. ESPN Events can move teams to create intriguing matchups.

All times Eastern. New Years six SCALE DATE TEAM CITY VIEWING Orange December 30 Clemson (ACC) v Tennessee (SEC/B1G/ND) Miami 8 p.m. ESPN Sugar December 31 Kansas State (Big 12) vs Alabama (SEC) New Orleans Afternoon, ESPN party December 31 No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Glendale, Arizona. 4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN Peach December 31 No. 1Georgia vs. No. 4Ohio State Atlanta 4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN Cotton January 2nd USC (in general) vs. Tulane (in general/G5) Arlington, Texas 1 p.m. ESPN Rose January 2nd Penn State (B1G) vs. Utah (Pac-12) Pasadena, California 5 p.m. ESPN Remaining bowls SCALE DATE TEAMS CITY VIEWING Bahamas December 16 Miami-OH (MAC) vs. UAB (C-US) Nassau, Bahamas 11:30 a.m. ESPN Healing December 16 UTSA (ESPN) vs Coastal Carolina (ESPN) Orlando, Fla. 3 p.m. ESPN Fenway December 17 Louisville (ACC No. 9) v. Cincinnati (AAC) Boston 11 a.m. ESPN New Mexico December 17 BYU (ESPN) vs SMU (ESPN) Albuquerque, N.M 2:15 PM ESPN LA Come on December 17 Washington State (Pac-12 No. 6) vs. State of Fresno (MWC No. 1) Inglewood, California 3:30 p.m. ABC Lending tree December 17 Southern Miss (Sun Belt No. 5) vs. Bowling Green (C-USA/MAC) Mobile, ala. 5:45 PM ESPN Vegas December 17 State of Oregon (Pac-12 No. 4) vs. Florida (SEC Nos. 3-8) Vegas 7:30 p.m. ABC Frisco December 17 Houston (ESPN) vs. Boise State (ESPN) Frisco, Texas 9:15 PM ESPN Myrtle beach December 19 South Alabama (ESPN) vs. Liberty (ESPN) Myrtle Beach, SC 2:30 p.m. ESPN Idaho potato the 20th of December State of Utah (MWC) vs. Buffalo (MAC) Boise, Idaho 3:30 p.m. ESPN Boca Raton the 20th of December Rice (ESPN) vs Connecticut (ESPN) Boca Ratton, Fla. 7:30 PM ESPN New Orleans 21st of December Troy (Sunbelt No. 2) vs. North Texas (CUS) New Orleans 8 p.m. ESPN Armed Forces December 22 Air Force (ESPN) vs Oklahoma State (ESPN) Fort Worth, Texas 7:30 PM ESPN Independence 23 December Louisiana* (Army) vs. Memphis (AAC) Shreveport, La. 3 p.m. ESPN Gasparilla 23 December East Carolina (ESPN) vs. Wake Forest (ESPN) Tampa, Fla. 6:30 p.m. ESPN Hawaii December 24 State of San Diego (MWC) vs. Middle Tennessee (C-US) Honolulu 8 p.m. ESPN Fast job December 26 State of New Mexico* (Big Ten No. 8) vs. Eastern Michigan (MAC) Detroit 2:30 p.m. ESPN camellia December 27 Georgia Southern (ESPN) vs Ohio (ESPN) Montgomery, Ala. afternoon ESPN First responder December 27 San Jose State (ESPN) vs Western Kentucky (ESPN) University Park, Texas 3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN Birmingham December 27 Marshall (AAC) vs. Missouri (SEC No. 9) Birmingham, Al. 3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN Guaranteed rate December 27 Wisconsin (Big Ten No. 7) vs. Baylor (Big 12 No. 6) phoenix 10:15 PM ESPN Army December 28 UCF (AAC) vs. Duke (ACC No. 8) Annapolis, MD. 2 p.m. ESPN Freedom December 28 Kansas (Big 12 No. 5) vs. Kentucky (SEC Nos. 3-8) Memphis, Tenn. 5:30 PM ESPN Vacation December 28 North Carolina (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. Oregon (Pac-12 No. 3) San Diego 8 p.m. Fox Texas December 28 Texas Tech (Big 12 No. 4) vs. Arkansas (SEC Nos. 3-8) Houston 9 p.m. ESPN Pinstripe December 29 Minnesota (Big Ten No. 5) vs. Syracuse (ACC Nos. 5-7) Bronx, New York 2 p.m. ESPN Cheez It December 29 Oklahoma (Big 12 No. 3) vs. Florida State (ACC Nos. 2-4) Orlando, Fla. 5:30 PM ESPN Alamo December 29 Texas (Big 12 No. 2) vs. Washington (Pac-12 No. 2) San Antonio, Texas 9 p.m. ESPN Duke’s mayonnaise December 30 Maryland (Big Ten No. 6) vs. NC State (ACC Nos. 5-7) Charlotte, NC afternoon ESPN Sun December 30 Pittsburgh (ACC Nos. 5-7) vs. UCLA (Pac-12 No. 5) El Paso, Texas 2 p.m. CBS crocodile December 30 Notre Dame (ACC Nos. 3-5) vs. Ole Miss (SEC Nos. 3-8) Jacksonville, Fla. 3:30 p.m. ESPN Arizona December 30 Wyoming (MWC) vs. Toledo (MAC) Tucson, Arizona. 4:30 p.m. Bar stool Music city December 31 Iowa (Big Ten No. 4) vs. Mississippi State (SEC Nos. 3-8) Nashville afternoon ABC ReliaQuest January 2nd Illinois (Big Ten No. 3) vs. South Carolina (SEC Nos. 3-8) Tampa, Fla. Afternoon ESPN2 Citrus January 2nd Purdue (Big Ten No. 2) vs. LSU (SEC No. 2) Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. ABC Teams that have accepted official bids are in in bold. * Replacement team for a conference with no eligible team. (Photo: Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

