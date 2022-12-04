What Makes Tennis So Great Quotes From The Best

Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals Credit: Alamy

Tennis captivates millions around the world and has developed a game that inspires and entertains all year round.

The game evolved a lot in the second half of the 20th century and continues to change even today.

Tennis requires its participants to strike a good balance between power and precision, and that balance is also the subject of some of the game’s great debates.

So what makes tennis a great sport?

Everyone may have a slightly different answer to this, but perhaps the best people to ask are those who have excelled in the sport.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe believes that tennis is a great sport because it is not on the clock and therefore, regardless of the position a player is in, the match is not over until it is won.

That lineup allows the great champs to find a way to win, even if they got off to a bad start.

What is the most important quality of a tennis champion? I’d say desire, stay there and win games if you’re not playing very well, McEnroe said.

Andre Agassi was one who was inspired by McEnroe’s never-say-die attitude and had a similar confidence.

The beauty of tennis is that you can’t run out of time. As long as we were still playing, I had a chance, Andre Agassi famously said.

The sport of tennis is a match between two single players or a doubles team, but there is no physical collision between opponents.

Rather, it’s about staying focused on the ball and playing your shots, as Roger Federer points out.

I told myself to play for free. You play the ball. You are not playing against the opponent. Be free in your head. Be free in your photos. Go for it. The brave are rewarded here.

Tennis is physically demanding, but mentally it may be even harder for players than it is physically.

Players often need to have a strong philosophy to get ahead in the game.

As Arthur Ashe said: Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the result.

Story continues

Grand Slam king of yesteryear Rod Laver says it’s all about staying in the moment.

The next point, that’s all you need to think about, he says.

Tennis has many great winners, but they have all tasted defeat as well.

If you don’t lose, you can’t enjoy the wins. So I have to accept both things, says Rafael Nadal.

The big players also know that when all is said and done, there is camaraderie with your opponent.

When the last point is done, we are human. Give your opponent a hug and say: great fight, and that’s it, says Novak Djokovic about sportsmanship.

