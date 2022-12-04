Wildcats dominate Cesafi scrabble tournament





CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats reigned at SM Seaside City Cebu at the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Cesafi) scrabble tournament. CIT-U’s Mac Nicole Baclayon and Leo Paulo Ballaso ruled the college and high school divisions respectively against other Cesafi affiliated schools. In the college division, Baclayon finished with 231 spread points from his perfect three-win campaign. Lear Jet Dela Cruz of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu scored 541 points and finished second. Dela Cruz also scored the highest single at 145 points, but was not enough to topple Baclayon for first place. On the other hand, Ballaso got two wins to collect a total of 501 spread points to rule the high school division. In addition to leading the competition, he scored the highest single game with 484 points. His teammate, Bea Serad, scored 92 points, which served as the high school’s highest single innings scored. RELATED STORIES Alipar headlines Cebu City Junior Olympics Scrabble tournament USC athletes take 2 golds on the first day of the Cesafi track and field competition Cesafi All Star Games: 11 shooters to bring more excitement to the 3-point shootout competition UC Webmasters pocket 5 gold, rule Cesafi table tennis Warriors tame Panthers with 3-0 victory in Cesafi men’s soccer tournament Cesafi basketball all-star game lineup bared USC controls Cesafi swim meet’s college division UC Webmasters high school tankers break 8 records in Cesafi swim meet Esports related events to be held as the opening of the Cesafi Esports League approaches UAAP: High stakes as Ateneo guns for first place on final day of elims NCAA: St. Benilde takes two-to-beat edge, beats San Beda /dbs Read Next

