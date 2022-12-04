Top-rated USC Men’s Water Polo storms UCLA 15-12 in NCAA Semifinals





Men’s Water Polo | December 3, 2022 LOS ANGELES In a water-soaked NCAA semifinal battle against its crosstown rival, the No. 1 USC men’s water polo team scored 15 goals and led by as many as six as the Trojans swept UCLA 15-12 to clinch a spot in the national championship game tomorrow. USC got five goals from Massimo DiMartire including three in the third quarter, to help propel the Trojans past the Bruins in a rainy battle at the Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley, California today. USC now takes on host California in the NCAA Finals tomorrow (Dec. 4) at 3 p.m. Di Martire had the Trojans 2–0 ahead of the Bruins early in the game before UCLA was able to close the gap by raising it 2–2 at 3:31 into the first frame. That would be as close as UCLA came, as USC thrashed out three goals in a row to douse the fire with a crossed bullet from Marcus Longton and rocket from the center Jake Ehrhardt and a laser van Chris Sturtevant to the top corner, the Trojans take 5-2 after eight minutes of action. Constant rain kept a solid layer of steam on the water throughout the game, but USC was undeterred. Keeper Kyle McKenney made several smart saves to fend off the Bruins, who might have scored two more in the second inning but couldn’t get closer to a two-goal margin thanks to a bar-in-explosion of Brnetian wound and an absolute ripper of Max Miller to create a 7-4 USC advantage before halftime. The third period saw a cascade of goals 12 in total and still the Trojans were in command. An early offense by the Bruins was followed by a four-goal surge by the Trojans. Di Martire hit two in the run, while Tony Nardelli ripped one off the set and Carson Kranz grabbed a bargain and delivered an opportunistic finish to build a daunting 11-5 USC lead midway through the third. Two 5-yard UCLA penalties and a 6-on-5 conversion kept the Bruins afloat, but Di Martire got up and shot his fifth of the day in the final minute of the frame to boost the USC advantage to 14- 8. A gunshot from the top corner Ashworth Molthen in the fourth was followed by a series of clever USC defensive stops, while McKenney made back-to-back stops on Bruins offenses at close range. Leading 15-9 with five minutes to play, USC simply had to weather the storm, and the Trojans emerged victorious with a ticket to the NCAA title game on their dominant 15-12 final score over their rivals. THE NEXT: USC is in the NCAA title game for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons and will face hosts California at Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley, California, tomorrow (Dec. 4) at 3 p.m. REMARKABLE: – With his goal tonight, Ashworth Molthen scored in 13 consecutive games.

– With his goal tonight, Marcus Longton leads the team by having scored in 24 games this season.

– With two goals tonight, Jake Ehrhardt continues to lead USC in multi-goal games, now at 18 per year.

– With five goals tonight. Massimo DiMartire was just one goal of his best season of six.

– Now at 20-6 overall, USC has recorded its 28th season with more than 20 wins and the first since a 30-win season in 2018

– USC advances to the NCAA Finals for the 25th time in program history.

– USC will seek to win its 11th men’s national championship and first under head coach Marko Pintaric. NCAA TOURNAMENT

HALF NEEDLE

USC 15, UCLA 12

December 13, 2022 | Spieker Aquatics Complex (Berkeley, California) USC 5 – 2 – 7 – 1 = 15

UCLA 2 – 2 – 5 – 3 = 12 TO SCORE: USC Massimo DiMartire 5, Jake Ehrhardt 2, Carson Kranz 2, Marcus Longton , Chris Sturtevant , Brnetian wound , Max Miller , Tony Nardelli , Ashworth Molthen .

UCLA Makoto Kenney 3, Jake Cavano 3, Tommy Gruwell 2, Chase Dodd 2, Evan Rosenfeld, Gianpiero Di Martire. SAVES: Kyle McKenney (USC) 7, Bernardo Maurizi (UCLA) 2.

