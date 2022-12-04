What is bazball in cricket?

On Thursday (December 1), England reached a total of 506/4 at the end of the day’s game in the ongoing three-match test series between England and Pakistan. They scored these runs in just 75 overs at a run rate of 6.75, and after a bout of illness, their camp continued. This is an unprecedented record in test cricket.

The previous record for most runs on the first day of a match (494/6) was set by Australia against South Africa on its debut tour to the island in 1910, 112 years ago.

This was also the first time anyone had scored more than 340 runs in a test match at a rate of more than 6 runs per over. England scored 657 with a run rate of 6.5 to end their innings on Day 2.

As amazing as this inning may seem, it’s part of a larger trend of English batting performance since a new approach has been adopted that emphasizes quick scoring and fearless play. Named Bazball after New England coach Brendon Baz McCullum, it has sparked much discussion in cricket circles worldwide. We take a look.

Bazball and the method behind the madness

Test cricket is a conservative game that often rewards patience, defensive technique and spirited determination over flair, bravura and innovation. Batters are supposed to last and knock out opponents. The value of a wicket is paramount and the batsman’s aim is to stay on the field as long as possible and collect risk-free strokes. It is the bowler’s job to attack, take wickets and bring the game closer to the end.

Bazball is a new approach that attempts to shake off some of crickets long-standing assumptions about how to play, particularly the approach to batting.

Instead of trying to keep the wickets, Brendon McCullum ordered the England players to go for it and score as quickly as possible. The theory behind this is that wickets are inevitable in cricket no matter what approach a batsman takes. The right ball can beat even the best player with the most solid defense. That’s why it makes sense to maximize the score before that one unplayable episode arrives.

Further, by attacking the bowlers who are traditionally the aggressors in the long format, batters cause chaos and put enormous pressure on bowling teams, who are then more likely to commit errors. Take the example of England’s first innings at Rawalpindi. England openers Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett started off with a bang. Of the 27 overs bowled in the morning session, only eight did not have at least one boundary shot and none was a maiden.

After just one session of play, Pakistan’s plans were in tatters and the bowlers were in shell shock. It’s hard to quantify this mental impact, but it’s undoubtedly there, visible in the field team’s actions and body language. For the remainder of the matchday, Pakistani bowlers would lose their stomachs to attack, bowl defensive lines and lengths, set up conservative fields and make many mistakes.

While Bazball risks battling teams losing quick wickets and folding to a meager score, if it works it will undoubtedly take them to a winning position. The trick is to make it work more often than not.

Taking some of the juice from England’s white-ball success

It’s been a long time since England was a really good Test team. More specifically, it’s been a while since it’s had a batting lineup that can consistently win games. Since the heyday of England teams enjoying the services of Alistair Cook, Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell and a young Joe Root, England have struggled to find reliable test match quality batsmen. They’ve also experimented with almost every promising prospect in the province system, only with certain fleeting triumphs.

The main complaint was about the techniques of young England batsmen, very few of whom have first-class records. Observers have pointed to the decline in the quality of county cricket and a greater emphasis on the game’s more lucrative short formats as the reason for the decline of England’s test batting.

While England’s test match teams have struggled for consistency, England’s white-ball teams have undergone something of a revolution. After a disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign, England decided to completely overhaul their white ball line-up. Their focus shifted to looking after specialists with bat and ball and taking an extremely aggressive approach to the game. Identifying talents such as Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes as naturally gifted shotmakers, the England leadership under captain Eoin Morgan decided not to curb the instincts of these modern hitters, but to go to the hell to go for ball one leather, not afraid to fail.

Consequently, England today has one of the best white-ball sides in the world, winning both 50 over and T20 World Cups in the span of three years. Their shorter format percussion has repeatedly set records.

Bazball borrows a leaf from England’s white ball setup. Conscious of the limitations of England’s talent pool for testing batting, it seeks to play to the strengths of the available players. If England players can’t bat like the infallible Geoffrey Boycott, they don’t have to. Instead, the emphasis is placed on using their white-ball skills and scoring intent in test match cricket to gain an advantage, albeit in a way never before seen in cricket.

McCullum’s selection also reflected this commitment to attacking: in the running test, he chose Liam Livingstone, a six-hit machine in T20s, over one of the many more classic hitters who may be better than Livingstone at playing a forward defense, but a tenth of the enormous impact it can have.

So far, so good, but can Bazball work in the long run?

From the moment Brendon McCullum walked into the England dressing room and completely changed the way they played, cynics have been waiting for the team to fail. And England has not been invincible either.

Earlier this year, after a disastrous First Test performance against South Africa, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted: South Africa shows Bazball not working against a world-class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who puts in smart pitches. Kaif’s criticism did not come out of the blue. After England’s immediate success with Bazball, winning their first four Tests under McCullum, observers awaited tougher challenges to test this new approach.

Others have pointed out that the pitches England have played on are tailor-made for their combative form of cricket. As Pakistan’s own batting performance in this match seemed to indicate, Rawalpindi’s pitch has done little to help bowlers. While England have played well under Brendon McCullum so far, a lot has also happened to help them become as successful as they have been.

The best cricket teams play in different ways. They attack when the time is right, but defend when they have to. This flexibility of the method is crucial for consistency against different types of teams in different conditions. While a gung-ho attack has more often than not helped England so far, it seems unwise to give up old cricket dogmatism to start a new one.

But as McCullum himself will say, his approach is more than what his players do on the field. In many ways, the free-flowing cricket we’ve seen is the result of a larger mental shift.

Getting failure out of the players heads

Failure is an inevitable part of sport. Bazball has seen some failures and will see many more, often in spectacular fashion, due to its all-or-nothing approach. When batters are willing to play aggressive hits, they inherently fail at a much higher rate. But aggressive shots also lead to more runs. What Bazball focuses on is the latter. English cricket culture, with its passionate fans and regal history at play, hates failure. In many ways, the most crucial part of the puzzle is to address this.

McCullum himself said at a press conference, … that’s where a lot of my skills are, taking a lot of that pressure off people when you get into that state where you’re playing the game for the sake of the game, because you enjoy it and you’re invested . in that you immerse yourself in that moment and it’s a great game to play. It’s not a great game if you’re worried about all the other stuff going on.

McCullum knows failure will come, and when it does, the proverbial knives will come out with it. But the whole point of playing his way is that you don’t care.