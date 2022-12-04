USF is hiring Alex Golesh of Tennessee as its next football coach, reports say

Connect with us

USF is hiring Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as the next Bulls head football coach, according to multiple reports Saturday night. The Action Networks Brett McMurphy first broke the news. USF has not yet announced or confirmed the rental.

Golesh, 38, has been a major factor in some of the nations best offenses with head coach Josh Heupel at Tennessee and UCF.

The No. 7 Volunteers lead the country in scoring this year, averaging 47.3 points per game and yards per game (7.35), and quarterback Hendon Hooker blossomed into a Heisman Trophy contender who broke school records in completion percentage and passing efficiency. That development helped Tennessee jump from 7-6 last year to 10-2 and a presumptive berth in a New Years Six bowl this season.

The Volunteers offense also ranked in the top 20 in scoring and yards per game last season. Prior to that, Golesh was co-coordinator of the 2020 UCF strike, which finished in eighth place. With the Knights, he helped former Palm Harbor University walk-on Jacob Harris become a fourth-round NFL draft pick.

The volunteers list Golesh as the play caller at both stops.

Alex Golesh spent the 2020 season as UCF's co-offensive coordinator.
Alex Golesh spent the 2020 season as UCF’s co-offensive coordinator. [ AP (2020) ]

He is also well regarded as a recruiter. The verbal pledges he helped secure in Tennessee include five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava and top-30 national recruit Jonathan Echols from Bradenton’s IMG Academy.

Golesh served as a recruiting coordinator at Toledo (2009-11), Illinois (2012-14), and Iowa State (2016-19). The Rockets signed the MAC’s top recruiting class twice during his tenure, and an Iowa State class in 2019 headlined by Breece Hall, one of the best in program history.

Those lessons were peppered with players from Florida and the Tampa Bay area. Among the signatories: Lakewood High star receiver Bernard Reedy (Toledo), Tampa Catholic linebacker Tre Watson (Illinois) and St. Petersburg High cornerback Anthony Johnson (Iowa State).

Golesh was also the main recruiter who signed Spoto High product Geronimo Allison to Illinois from junior college; Allison spent five seasons in the NFL.

Alex Golesh was the lead recruiter for Tampa's Geronimo Allison, who signed with Illinois and played for the Green Bay Packers.
Alex Golesh was the lead recruiter for Tampa’s Geronimo Allison, who signed with Illinois and played for the Green Bay Packers. [ MIKE ROEMER | AP ]

Golesh has come a long way to this point. He was born in Moscow; lived in Brooklyn, New York; and attended high school in Ohio. He graduated from Ohio State in 2006 and then worked as a graduate assistant at Northern Illinois and Oklahoma State.

The rent comes at a critical time for the Bulls. On the field, the program is at an all-time low following Jeff Scott’s 4-26 tenure, followed by three more losses after Scotts was fired on November 6 to end a 2022 1-11 season. But off the field, the Bulls made progress in key areas under Scott, such as nutrition, personnel and facilities.

USF’s highly anticipated indoor practice facility opened for limited use last month, and USF is making progress toward building a football stadium on campus. USF was also omitted from the final round of the conference realignment, falling behind in the American Athletic Conference as rival UCF moved to the Big 12.

Athletic director Michael Kelly didn’t rule out any type of candidate at the start of his month-long search for Scott’s replacement, but he said head coaching experience would be a bonus, as would Florida recruiting ties. The search took a turn for the worse Thursday when news broke that Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell was approaching a deal to acquire Liberty; Chadwell’s name had often been cited as a USF target. Another possibility, Jackson State coach and Florida State legend Deion Sanders, was announced as Colorado’s next coach Saturday.

The hire also meets the timeline Kelly set at his press conference at the start of the search; he wanted the new coach in place by Monday, December 5, when the NCAA transfer portal opens.

Contact Matt Baker at [email protected]. Follow @MBakerTBTimes.

