Sloane Stephens’ training, recovery routine for tennis tournaments

Sloane Stephens is a force. ICYMI, she has seven Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles titles, a 2017 US Open champion title, and her own Sloane Stephens Foundation, which has helped 15,000 children play tennis in Compton, California. Sloane has been playing tennis since she was 9 years old and has learned how to balance the physical and mental challenges of the sport.

Sloane definitely knows how to work hard to be prepared for anything: a ball landing on the other side of the field or a last-minute match substitution. In tournaments, every day is different, says Sloane WH. You can play at 11am, you can play at 11pm. It’s just a lot of different variables.”

She says the best way to prepare is to “stay ready.” This is exactly how Sloane does it through consistent training on and off the field and a new focus on recovery.

Sloane’s workout has evolved to become efficient and specific to her body.

It has changed a lot over the years. “When you’re younger, there’s a lot of pressure to always be grinding, always training the whole ‘I work while you sleep’ mentality,” she says. “I’ve modified my training over the years to be incredibly efficient and effective so my body has time to rest.”

Whoop WHOOP 4.0 Health and fitness tracker Whoop WHOOP 4.0 Health and fitness tracker Credit: Courtesy

Today, the 29-year-old focuses more on her workout than before, with help from her two-in-one trainer and physiotherapist who travels with her.

In addition to changing her mindset, she also uses her Whoop fitness tracker to track any tensions. As a result, her coach and trainer know what to adapt to her body in each session.

Her training is organized into blocks with season-specific goals.

For example, now it’s off-season, so I make sure I don’t gain weight, I don’t eat crazy, things like that, just keep an eye on it, she says.

Next, she has a few training blocks so she’s not rusty when competition resumes in January. (Her words, not mine!) So that when I start playing tennis I don’t literally die, she says. Right now she’s on a pre-workout fitness block, so she’s doing a lot of pure cardio sprints, intervals, and steady state.

When the tournaments ramp up, she doesn’t do as much cardio, of course she gets a lot of it when she practices or competes. Sloane also includes strength training. “The strength work is all focused on dynamic movements and involves a lot of body weight [moves] and resistance bands,” she says.

Sloane’s tournament training schedule includes intensive 10-hour days.

When she prepares for tournaments, she wakes up in the morning and starts training around 8:00 am. She starts with a 30 minute warm-up, then plays tennis for an hour and a half and finishes around 10am. Then there is a break for lunch.

Her midday meal consists of lean protein, vegetables and a complex carbohydrate, similar to her go-to, pre-match fuel. When she stays behind for her afternoon tennis session, she has a Quantum Energy Square.

Quantum Energy Squares Organic energy bars with caffeine Quantum Energy Squares Organic energy bars with caffeine Credit: Courtesy

“I’m all for balance and intuitive eating,” says Sloane. “I won’t deny myself the occasional bubble tea or Frappuccino either. A lot comes down to convenience and what’s readily available in the area, as I don’t have much time to cook.”

At 1 pm she is back on the field and plays for another hour and a half. Then she goes to the gym from 3pm to 4pm for conditioning. Her fitness training is super cardio and aerobic focused. I’m talking about treadmill and bike sprints. She also works on dynamic movement and the loading and transfer of force. “These moves correspond directly to tennis and best positioning myself on the court to hit the most powerful shot and send balls running,” she adds.

Last but not least, she gets a well-deserved recovery massage to end her day. It’s usually a 90-minute massage, so Sloane ends her day at 6 p.m.

Recovery is just as important as workouts for Sloane.

She must have Icy hot (she always collaborates with the brand). It is absolutely non-negotiable when she warms up for tournaments. She loves having the cream massaged into her muscles before playing, then she feels it is most effective for her muscles.

I sometimes need a manual warmup for my physical warmup, she says. My trainer is always able to do the cream and if I’m just going for a run or something, I can use the spray.

Another big goal for her training is injury prevention. I’ve been paying a lot of attention to my body lately just because, as I get older, things start to feel a little different, she explains. So these days her warm up before exercise takes longer and she gets more massages. It’s all about turning to what her body needs.

Sloane’s self-care routine also kicks in.

She adjusts exactly what she does depending on what stage of training she is at. When she’s on a training block, her self-care is more athletically focused. It’s more intense and I’d say it’s more sport-based, she says. It’s more about taking the time to relax, turn off my phone, and focus on myself.

For example, Sloane restores her muscles with her daily body treatments. Although she receives some kind of treatment every day, the details (deep tissue massages, cupping, scraping) depend on what her body needs at the time. “Some days will be a massage to wash away the lactic acid buildup, other days will be a specific treatment on an area that needs extra attention,” she explains. She also makes sure to drink plenty of fluids, get her post-workout protein shakes, and follow a regular sleep schedule.

When traveling, Sloane often puts on a face mask, lights a candle in her hotel when she travels, or wears blue light goggles. All of that helps balance her nervous system and circadian rhythm to prepare for play at any time of the day.

But she doesn’t stray too far from the tennis court for off-season fun. For example, she plays pickleball for fun.

Of course, she can devote more time to self-care in the off-season. I go to the spa with my mom and we get boba and walk in the park and listen to meditation videos, she says. It’s just a totally different vibe.