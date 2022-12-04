Coaches hope for a good start to women’s competition | Sport

AFTER a three-year absence, the Jamaica Women’s Premier League (JWPL) returns to the home stage this afternoon with four games remaining.

The main game at 1pm at the UWI/Captain Horace Burrell Center of Excellence takes on Fraziers Whip against Olympic Gardens, while Cavalier plays Royal Lakes at 3pm.

At Paul Bogle High School, Baptiste Alliance plays Springers United at 3pm and Vere is home against Real MoBay at Wembley at 1pm

Olympic Gardens manager Michael Peart said that while the preparation was far from ideal, they have high expectations. With many of the defunct champion Waterhouse’s players following coach Xavier Gilbert to Fraziers Whip, Peart believes there is a score to be settled.

“I have very high expectations based on the last time we were knockout champions. Since that last season, we have 90 percent of our players back with us

“The preparation was not so good because the funds were not that much and we had to limit our training days. So that hindered us.

“But we envision a satisfying season where we can compete, but how well we’re not sure,” he stated.

“This year the girls want to go for everything. Last time, Waterhouse was the team that beat us in the league, so we have a little vendetta and we will try to even that score.

“We’re just sorry we couldn’t prepare a little better, because they are a quality team. But we will prepare for them. We won’t roll over. We will fight and we will not go for less than a victory.”

Olympic will look to veteran Monique Pryce to lead the squad alongside Stephanie Morgan. There are also high expectations around some national u15 players and some talent from the community.

“It will be the first time for a lot of them, so we hope they come up with their A-game,” he said.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Like Peart, Gilbert described preparation as far from satisfactory, but like his counterpart, he has high hopes for the season.

“The preparation went back and forth because we didn’t know when we would start. When we heard it was going to start, we didn’t have an exact start date.

“So we didn’t really know how to plan training sessions and how to draw up the necessary training plans. It wasn’t exactly where we want to be, but I think all the teams are in the same place. We are just looking to see if we can get off to a good start,” he said.

“It will be a tough game against Olympic Gardens. It is an experienced team, but I believe our physical fitness will help us to prevail. I think we will do well in the competition. But it will be a challenge because we are young and inexperienced.”

Gilbert revealed that he brought three older players and four young players from Waterhouse and he hopes they can give their best that day.

“It’s going to be difficult because women’s football hasn’t been played in Jamaica for a while,” said Gilbert.

The league is divided into two zones.

Fraziers Whip, Olympic Gardens, Baptiste Alliance, Springers United and Rangers make up zone A, while Cavalier, Royal Lakes, Vere, Real MoBay and Mile Gully are in zone B.