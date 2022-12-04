Penn State drops 2OT B1G Opener to Minnesota, 98-96





Next game: Indiana 8-12-2022 | 19:00 B1G+ Penn State sports network 08 Dec (Thu) / 7pm Indiana History MINNEAPOLIS, Min. Makena Marisa scored a career-high 34 points and made a career-best seven three-pointers as Penn State (7-2, 0-1 B1G) fell 98-96 in double overtime to Minnesota (4-3, 1-0 B1G) Saturday night in the Williams Arena. The first half started up and down with six substitutions. Minnesota made the game’s first bucket, but Penn State promptly went on a 7-0 run in four minutes with back-to-back treys from Makena Marisa and Shay Ciezki . The Golden Gophers would go on a 10-3 run themselves to take back the advantage and would lead by two at the end of the period. To begin the second quarter, the Lady Lions chained to fruition for seven consecutive points on Marisa’s third three-pointer of the game. Minnesota came within a run twice, but Chanaya Pinto held off both attempts for the lead with a few buckets. However, with less than two minutes left in halftime, the Golden Gophers scored six in a row on a long ball with four seconds remaining to lead 31–29. The Lady Lions fired on all cylinders in the third period, leading to an 18-2 run and a 55-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Twice in the third quarter, Kapinus stole the ball and scored a layup all alone on the fastbreak. In the top-scoring quarter of the game, both teams combined for 51 runs in the fourth. Marisa opened the period with her sixth trey to put Penn State ahead by 10 points. The Golden Gophers then cut the lead to two points in two minutes. Penn State built the lead back to eight points on a free throw by Alexa Williamson with 2:25 left. Minnesota was able to rally and tie with 13 seconds left when it made three free throws on a foul on a corner three try. Back-to-back turnover put the Lady Lions back in possession as Kapinus passed over the field drove and scored for the 76–74 advantage with two seconds remaining. But with half a second left, a Penn State error gave the Golden Gophers two free throws to send the game into overtime. With three seconds left of the first overtime, two free throws put Minnesota ahead 86–84, but a buzzer beating Ciez’s unbalanced jumper caused the game to double. With less than two minutes left, the Golden Gophers had a five-point lead until Williamson made a layup and Marisa made a jumper to cut it to one. A foul with eight seconds remaining put Minnesota both on the line for the 98-96 lead. Kapinus walked down the field and tried to make the match tie, but missed as time expired. COMMENTS The game marked the Lady Lions’ first time playing in overtime this season.

Marisa’s 34 points is a career high, beating her previous record of 33 in Duquesne on December 18, 2021.

Marisa’s seven 3-pointers also surpass her previous career-high of five made against Delaware on November 16, 2021.

Marisa now has six games with 30+ points in her career. She has 65 games in which she scored in double digits.

With five steals, Kapinus now has six games with three or more steals this season.

Kapinus scored 18 points to her 21 st double-digit scoring game of her career.

double-digit scoring game of her career. Two other Lady Lions finished in double digits, Ciezki with 13 and Pinto with 11 points.

Penn State forced 26 offenses in Minnesota, leading the Lady Lions to force more than 20 turnovers in six games. NEXT ONE Penn State will face No. 4/5 Indiana in the first B1G game of the season at the Bryce Jordan Center this Thursday.

