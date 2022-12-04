Somers wins NY state football title over Union-Endicott

SYRACUSE No regrets.

Cue the fire engines.

“I’m not going to lie, starting out felt so great,” said Somers lineman Jake Polito. “I can’t explain how it happened, but I wish I could stay in this moment forever.”

Tuskers head coach Anthony DeMatteo followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, Tony, who won the program’s first state championship in 2016.

DeMatteo also overcame the regrets he had been quietly harboring since deciding to go for two in the 32-31 loss to CBA-Syracuse a year ago.

“That’s 365 days (of living with) a decision I made that kept us from winning a state championship,” he added. “We were obsessed with coming back here and we did it.”

NYSPHSAA Semifinals:NYSPHSAA Semifinals: With one big return and 5 TD passes, Somers is now one step away from the target

QB1:Matt Fitzsimons taking the next step has Somers football back to the last four

Ravi Dass returned the opening kick 46 yards and two plays later caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Matt Fitzsimons. The PAT was not good. Geroge Forbes recovered a fumble to end Union-Endicott’s first possession and Miguel Iglesias caught a 16-yard touchdown pass three plays later. The conversion run failed. The Tuskers forced a three-and-out and Fitzsimons hit Dass again two plays later for a 42-yard score. The conversion pass was long.

Still, it was 18-0 with less than six minutes on the clock.

“We came out with a lot of emotion, made big plays and made them early,” said Fitzsimons. “I love this team. I’m so proud of everyone. What a way to go out.”

The Tigers exploited a special team foul and got a three-yard touchdown on a Max Sementelli goalie, but the resulting optimism was short-lived. Luke Savino capped a four-play drive with a 25-yard touchdown burst, then added the PAT to make it a 25-7 lead.

“I had it in my head that no one would beat us before the game started,” said Savino. “Just before the break it really started to sink.”

Fitzsimons had completed 9 of 10 attempts for 221 yards and three touchdowns as the first half ended with Somers comfortably leading 37-14. Savino had 94 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and Dass had three catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

What it means

It’s probably only a matter of time before Somers returns to the Dome. Yes, there will be some gaps in the lineup to fill after standouts like Polito, Fitzsimons, Dass, Savino and more graduates, but there are already some really talented juniors and sophomores on the field. The Tuskers are 31-1 since the start of the 2021 spring season and will open the 2023 season as the Class A favorite in Section 1.

Player of the game

Fitzsimons had another memorable performance. He completed 11 of 12 attempts for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.

“Oh my God,” Savino said. “He’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen. He’s had such an impact on this offense and has really supported us at times. We all love him.”

By the numbers

Somers (13-0): Savino contributed 14 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns. … Mason Kelly ran for a touchdown and caught another. … Dass finished with three catches. He also had four carries for 31 yards. … Iglesias had three catches for 74 yards and one TD. … George Forbes had six tackles. … Luke Kennedy had five solos and one interception.

Union-Endicott (11-2): Sementelli completed 14 of 22 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score. … Nicolas Lang ran 12 times for 77 yards.

They said it

“These coaches, especially coach Ant, are doing a lot more for us than they need to,” Polito said. “We prepare every team better. It doesn’t matter what they do because we put in the hours and get the work done. I was never against going for two last year. I’m a big believer in a coach and whatever he says I’m going to do it To come back here and win I’m so happy to call him one more time and stop talking about that two point conversion.

“While we said publicly our goal was to win the section, we said our goal was to win states and we were angry all year,” DeMatteo said. “Their preparation was on point. We did everything we had to do. We weathered several storms. I am so happy to be able to deliver a state championship, along with this team and staff, to this city that supports us so much. This is for Somers.”

“It means everything,” he said, trying to hold back more tears.

That was the goal a year after Somers left the JMA Wireless Dome with the pain of a loss in the NYPSHSAA Class A title game. A failed two-point conversion in the closing minutes was the difference. The Tuskers began gearing up for a momentous return soon after that setback and wasted no time against Union-Endicott on Saturday, finding the end zone on their first six possessions and rolling to a 58-21 win.