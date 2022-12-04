Video shows vets gasping as they pull tennis ball-sized bundles of HAIRBANDS from dog





A video shows the moment vets gasped as they pulled the bundle of hair ties from the dog’s belly

A Bristol woman has had surgery on her dog to remove two bundles of hair ties the size of a tennis ball. Pip Johnson, 30, spent months worrying about her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Rupert’s health. But when she noticed he was vomiting hair bands, she decided to take him in for surgery. Veterinarians were stunned when they discovered the huge bundles of 44 snoods – which they had apparently never seen before. Six-year-old Rupert is now on the mend. Pip, an NHS project worker from Bristol, said: I couldn’t believe it when the vet told me. I think they are each about the size of a tennis ball. I continue to watch the video in disbelief. No one can believe it, it’s just so funny. You hear them say: Oh my god! What is that? I asked if they had ever seen this before and they said no. Underwear and socks, but never headbands. I’m so relieved. It’s wonderful to have him settle down and get better. He is doing well now, he is sleeping and happy. Rupert first fell ill in March when he became restless and started vomiting, waking Pip in the night. After 10 visits to the vet, Pip says she thought Rupert had pancreatitis and started ordering special drugs from abroad. But when her dog started vomiting hair bands earlier this month, she took him back in and after it was decided that he should go under the knife, medics pulled the two huge balls of the bands out of Rupert’s stomach and small intestine. The moment was captured on video, which shows the Zetlands Vets team in Bristol pulling the bands out – and they just keep coming. Pip says she knew Rupert had a fondness for the strange hair band, as she had seen them in his stool before – but she had no idea he was constantly eating them. She added that Rupert has also eaten more of her belongings, including headphones, earplugs and even glasses. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.179%"/> The operation to remove all hair bands eaten by dog ​​Rupert cost more than 2,500. She said he eats everything. He even finds hair ties under the couch in other people’s homes – but I didn’t think he would gobble up everyone’s hair ties. He threw up this stuff that looked a bit like grass. I picked it up and held it under the faucet. I was like, oh my god, they’re headbands. The elastic was sticking out of the fabric and they were much longer than usual, but I could tell it was them. Seems like they’ve been around for a while. I think it’s been the hair ties all along. They take about 500 years to decompose, so who knows how long they’ve been there. I now have to switch to scrunchies. Pip says the surgery cost 2,600, though Rupert is insured. Charles Sisson, a veterinarian involved in the procedure, said: There were two areas where the bands were present – one in his small intestine and the other in his stomach. After removal there was minimal damage to his intestines which was fantastic for him. Although we are very familiar with foreign bodies in the gut, I must say that the nature of this was quite new to most of us. The fact that the bands all came out in two cohesive masses was very interesting and very happy for Rupert.

