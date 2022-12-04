Records fall Saturday in Minnesota Invite





MINNEAPOLIS A pair of records went down Saturday night as the Minnesota Invite wrapped up its short course yards (SCY) events at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. A pair of records went down Saturday night as the Minnesota Invite wrapped up its short course yards (SCY) events at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The 200 fly was involved in each as a Minnesota freshman Summer Smith broke a Para-American record twice, while a junior Emperor Neverman rewrote Minnesota’s record books at the event. A member of the US Paralympic Team, Schmit was born with congenital disarticulation of the right wrist and has no right hand; she competes in the S9, SB9, SM9 rankings. In Saturday’s prelims, she broke her own Para-American record in the 200 flies with .19 with a time of 2:16.63. On Saturday night, Schmit returned to the pool as the lone swimmer in the event’s “D” final. With all eight teams in the field and their fans cheering her on, Schmit broke the record again, this time by 2.15 seconds off and lowered the mark to 2:14.48. “It felt really good,” said Schmit about her performance in the preliminary rounds. “I gave it absolutely everything, but when I came back for the final I really hoped I could drop it again, just because it felt so good. I didn’t think I’d drop it by two seconds, but I was hoping. I was actually talking to my sister and she said she thought I was going tonight at 2:14, and I ended up going there, so I’m super happy.” Neverman, meanwhile, earned his third school record from the Invite and his second as an individual with his effort in the ‘A’ final of the 200 fly. Already part of the 800 Free Relay and 200 IM records this week, Neverman posted an NCAA preliminary cut of 1:42.96 to re-etch his name into the record books. His performance was better than that of Kyler Van Swol, who achieved the same event in 1:43.37 at the 2014 NCAA Championships. All told, Minnesota swimmers recorded 17 NCAA ‘B’ cuts and 27 personal bests on that day. Over the course of the invite, the Golden Gophers amassed nearly 60 “B” cuts and 75 personal bests in four days. Another highlight on Saturday was all three men competing in the 1650 free ( William Christenson , Chris Nagy and Bar Soloveychik ) achieving personal bests and ‘B’ cuts in the event. In addition, diving came to the platform for the first time this season and freshmen Drew Bennett recorded his second win of the weekend. His score of 343.50 was nearly 20 points ahead of the competition. The Minnesota Invite concludes on Sunday with long-course meter (LCM) Olympic time trials. Final B Cuts

William Christenson – 1650 free

Hannah Cornish – 100 free

Albert Hernandez – 200 back

Emma Reader – 200 Chest

Max McHugh – 200 Chest

Chris Nagy – 1650 free

Emperor Neverman – 200 flies

Paula Rodriguez Rivero – 200 back

Bar Soloveychik – 1650 free

Megan Van Berkom – 200 flies Final PRs

William Christenson – 1650 free, 200 flying

Albert Hernandez – 200 back

Drew Kaleline – 200 Chest

Luke Leonidas – 200 back

Chris Morris – 100 free

Chris Nagy – 1650 free

Emperor Neverman – 200 flies

Paula Rodriguez Rivero – 200 back

Summer Smith – 200 flies

Bar Soloveychik – 1650 free

Kate Sullivan – 100 free

Ava Yablonski – 200 back Prelims B Cuts

Hannah Cornish – 100 free

Lucas Farar – 100 free

Emma Reader – 200 Chest

Max McHugh – 200 Chest

Emperor Neverman – 200 flies

Paula Rodriguez Rivero – 200 back

Megan Van Berkom – 200 flies Prelims PRs

Albert Hernandez – 200 back, 200 fly

Drew Kaleline – 200 Chest

Luke Leonidas – 200 back

Tommy McCarthy – 200 flies

Matt McDonald – 100 free

Emperor Neverman – 200 flies

Summer Smith – 200 flies

Lovro Serdarevic – 100 free

Denton Smith – 200 flies

Kate Sullivan – 100 free

Megan Van Berkom – 200 back

Ava Yablonski – 200 back, 200 fly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/12/3/swimming-diving-records-fall-saturday-at-minnesota-invite The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos