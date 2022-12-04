Ian Chappell is wrong. Test cricket should expand, not shrink

In a ESPNCricinfo column, Ian Chappell has proposed stripping four teams of their test status. What the format requires right now is just the opposite, explains Abhishek Mukherjee.

Let’s explore Ian Chappell’s questions first: how many teams should be playing Tests? And why don’t administrators work with the players to secure the future of the game?

The second question is of course relevant. The Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) should have been the logical intermediary between the two, at least in principle: they refer to themselves as the collective of players represented at the global level by the ICC and other bodies, and in all relevant ICC and other global forums . .

But when the ICC announced their next Future Tests program in August, FICA chief executive Tom Moffat said expressed concern (FICA remains concerned that the FTPs are not addressing the tension between international cricket and domestic competitions).

It goes without saying that the two bodies of directors and cricketers have to work Lake synchronized than they currently do.

Which brings us to Chappell’s other point, how many teams should be playing Test cricket from now on. In suggesting that test status is best limited to the eight countries that have had a long-standing culture of the format, he has all but recommended stripping four countries of test status.

These are probably Ireland, Afghanistan (he mentions them specifically), Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The last two, the most recent additions among the rest, are perhaps not coincidentally at the bottom of the top ten either.

You can see where Chappell, one of the most respected captains and cricket experts of all time, comes from. First-class cricket infrastructure is more expensive and less profitable than Twenty20 leagues; if given a choice, almost every board will choose the latter.

Chappell requires teams to meet infrastructure and financial requirements to qualify for Test status and the requirement for a second tier competition where high-performing teams can make their case for Test status.

Fair points, but that’s exactly how Afghanistan and Ireland got test status. They met every demand, fulfilled every requirement and dominated the ICC Intercontinental Cup to get there. They followed every protocol, unlike South Africa whose matches against England, Australia and New Zealand were given Test status in the 1960s when they should not have been when they left the Commonwealth in 1961.

Since then, Afghanistan has played six test matches and Ireland three over four and a half years as other teams have been reluctant to play them, and the ICC looked the other way. When they launched the inaugural World Test Championship, which should have solved the problem, they left out both teams and Zimbabwe (10 Tests in the same period).

Stripping them of test status would simply mean punishing the wrong parties. If indeed the ICC does, they would do exactly what the Woolf Report had accused them in 2012: The ICC reacts as if it were primarily a membership club; his interest in improving the game’s global development is secondary.

Chappell also recommended the best XIs (combination teams made up of interested players representing non-Test status teams). The idea may or may not have been inspired by a hard-fought Test series Chappell had led Australia in, against a Rest of the World XI side in 1971/72. The rest of the world won 2-1, but that tour consisted of 12 tour matches (of first-class status), including three for the First Test. Given the schedules the cricketers have to adhere to, such a travel schedule is virtually impossible these days.

Despite a galaxy of superstars, the ICC Super Series (Australia against the rest of the world) had sunk in 2005/06. In an era where tour matches are dying out, how can such teams with players with little long term culture of the format be expected to compete if they can’t play first class cricket side by side?

All of that brings us to a much bigger question: Why should test status be earned in the first place?

The test status of the early games was determined almost at random. When the ICC was founded in 1909, the US was not part of it, despite a Philadelphia team having a great summer in England in 1908. The US had also played an international match against Canada in 1844, but it was not awarded test status.

For decades, cricket was the most popular sport in the US. They were a strong party with a fairly active domestic structure. It never competed in baseball again after the Great War.

A similar situation arose in 1926, when the ICC awarded full membership to the West Indies (which were not a nation), India (which had no governing body), and New Zealand. Again, the list did not include a strong Argentinian side. Almost to prove a point, Argentina defeated the MCC in January 1927.

As football became more popular in the late 1920s, cricket in Argentina faded.

Between 1926 and 1982, the ICC gave sacred test status to a total of one team: Pakistan. Even under them, the teams did not play against each other uniformly. For example, despite the proximity, Australia only played New Zealand once until 1973/74, and were the last of the existing Full Members to host them.

Sri Lanka had to play two World Cups before getting a test match. Zimbabwe, three. Every step of the way, the organizers sent the message that playing Test cricket was a greater prize than even a World Cup berth, a level typically regarded as the pinnacle of any other sport at the international level. In the case of crickets even more so, because it was not an Olympic sport.

It was not clear why any of the formats of crickets should be considered sacred enough to qualify for such exclusivity. The superiority of test crickets has always been based on expressions such as the purest format and true cricket and the ultimate match between bat and ball. If we look at them objectively, these are subjective expressions that have rarely been questioned.

The emergence of Twenty20 cricket exposed the three follies of how the ICCs approach Test cricket over the decades. Crickets’ shortest format isn’t just the easiest to arrange: it’s also more inclusive in terms of geography and sex, and doesn’t need an international tournament to be popular.

There is little doubt that Test cricket or international cricket in general is up against an unprecedented opponent in the form of franchise competitions. Unlike Packers SuperTests or the Rebel Tests in South Africa or the Indian Cricket League, this threat will not go away as these are run by the ICC member boards.

Of course, the ICC may try to preserve Test cricket’s vague sanctity by limiting it to as few teams as possible. They haven’t done that yet, but a look at the following FTP disclosures that England, Australia and India will continue to play five match test series amongst each other, while one or two match series will become the norm for the other teams.

In a few decades, inequality will only increase. Test cricket has already lost players to franchise-based cricket. Chappell himself had been part of that bandwagon, though rebel leagues weren’t, to quote Chappell, popping up faster than summer weeds.

If weaker teams start losing players to franchise cricket, the gap will only widen and Test matches will become even more one-sided. If they don’t get to play against big teams often, it won’t be long before Test cricket starts losing out completely plow: How long will a board continue playing exhausted sides in front of empty stands?

That will likely be in line with Chappell’s recommendations.

Alternatively, they can try to give the least inclusive format of crickets one last chance to gain a foothold by being more inclusive, by not being as strict about testing status as they’ve been. It’s too late, but maybe it’s worth a try.