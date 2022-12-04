Open division semifinals kick off for Arizona high school football





PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Four teams. Four very different paths to the open division semi-finals. Liberty, Saguaro, Chandler and Basha are all brimming with talent. And all of them are confident that they will be able to take some hardware home with them next weekend. In the all-Chandler matchup, the two-seed Basha Bears take on the three-seed Chandler Wolves. The Wolves have the best 2024 recruit in the entire country in quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has already committed to play college football at Ohio State. They also have championship pedigree, having won five state titles in the past six years. That’s why the kids come here, said Chandler head coach Rick Garretson. You know the expectation is to win it all. Were where we needed to be on Saturday night. It’s a bond and brotherhood right? Even though they are competitive teams, the guys are all friends. They played youth together, sports together, multi sports. So even though there’s fierce competition, at the end of the game they’ll look at each other and say we’ve come this far, Chandler parent Paige Wells said. But Chandler lost to Basha in October. And this Bears team just cleared a major hurdle by winning their first playoff game since 2014. Everyone says it’s hard to beat a team the second time around, right? Basha senior offensive lineman James Durand asked. They have that in mind. They think it was a fluke. There is a lot of respect and pride for both sides of the house, said Jeff Bleier, Basha Gridiron Club Vice President. The semi-final starts on December 3. The Liberty and Saguaro match is in the high school in Mountain Ridge, while the Chandler and Basha match is in the high school in Dobson. In the other open semifinal, Saguaro is poised to prove that winning a state title last year is now the norm and not the exception. It’s one of those things that just motivates you, said Saguaro quarterback Devon Dampier. You don’t want to just give the trophy away. It doesn’t work that way here. So it makes us work a lot harder. The Sabercats have won six in a row. Their last loss? To top-seeded and undefeated Liberty, the 14th-ranked team in the entire country, according to MaxPreps. We joke that the regular season flew by because we focused here at this point in our season, Liberty senior offensive lineman Layton Vining said. And were finally here again. Liberty vs. Saguaro starts Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mountain Ridge High School. Chandler vs. Basha also starts at 6 p.m. at Dobson High School. Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

