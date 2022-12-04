The three best tennis games for Android devices tennisnet.com

In a small series, we present you the best tennis video games currently on sale. Neatly sorted by platform. Today it is the turn of the Android devices.

by Stephen Bergman last edit: 04 Dec 2022, 3:07 PM

© Getty Images Google Play can now also be used properly on TV devices – but this hasn’t really caught on yet

Gaming on a mobile screen is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, almost everyone now has a smartphone or tablet at hand that can be used flexibly in terms of time and location. The range of games on the Android and iOS platforms is now huge – after all, there is such a large number of potential end customers that Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo can only dream of with their “big” consoles. On the other hand, there is the eternal control input problem. Especially game professionals who grew up with a joystick or gamepad find it difficult or even impossible to get used to the “swipe control” that is common on smartphones and tablets. While there are now ways to play the games that can be purchased on Android through the “Google Play” service, with external input devices (usually gamepads) optional on the TV set, none of these have really caught on so far. If you have no problem with the conditions without buttons and control pads, you will certainly be happy with the following three tennis hits on Android systems.

3rd Place: Stick Tennis (Manufacturer: Stick Sports Ltd.; Price: Free, in-app purchases possible)

Especially on the mobile phone, it makes sense to look for a tennis game that you can pick up quickly but also put down again at any time. This also makes boring journeys with the subway or S-Bahn that little bit more fun. The fun title “Stick Tennis” meets these requirements. As the title suggests, you play tennis cracks whose physique is more reminiscent of a competition than of a well-trained top athlete. The strengths of the game include the fact that you can get started quickly, the quite addictive simple gameplay and the absolutely unnecessary in-app purchases. Where some games are practically installed as money-melting machines, “Stick Tennis” focuses almost exclusively on optical gimmicks that are not necessary for a positive game ending. Sure, realistic gameplay or balanced AI opponents aren’t to be found here – but the title is certainly enough for a free gimmick in between. Conclusion: satisfactory; Source:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.sticksports.sticktennis

2nd Place: Virtua Tennis Challenge (manufacturer: SEGA; price: free, in-app purchases possible)

Those who have been interested in tennis games on consoles or computers for some time have certainly wasted time with one of the more than four existing Virtua Tennis releases. Since the SEGA Dreamcast and the Playstation 2, the name “Virtua Tennis” has applied to action-packed tennis simulations, the advantages of which, in addition to the authentic graphics, are above all the smooth gameplay and the sharp presentation. On the one hand, the game’s roots as an arcade machine were noticeable, on the other hand, “Virtua Tennis” was more big than a mess from the start. The fast game rhythm together with the rousing music and the groovy staging will never let you get bored. And all this also applies to the Android version of the game. The precise control could – understandably with some drawbacks – also be stored on the smartphone. The – unfortunately license-free – career mode provides long-term motivation. Only the ads that are shown will get you on your nerves, but you can remove them for a very small fee. The in-app purchases may shorten some rocky paths, but all achievements can be achieved at any time without paying any money. Conclusion: Good; Source:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sega.vtc

1st Place: Tennis World Open 2022 (manufacturer: INLOGIC SPORTS, price: free, in-app purchases possible)

For all those who want their tennis games to be as simulation-heavy as possible, our top recommendation “Tennis World Open 2022” is just right for them. The 3D graphics are kept quite simple, but on the other hand leave nothing to be desired. Licensed players are just as nil here as in all other competitors, but the gameplay rocks in all corners and ends if you have a little patience for the initial phase. We discovered the most realistic rallies on Android devices during Tennis World Open. The presentation of the title is also convincing, in career mode a large number of really different international tennis courts can be visited. Here, too, the in-app purchases are mostly of an optical nature, but the money saved can be invested in a technically mature end device, the high demand for simulation also takes its toll on the hardware. So if you give yourself the time to take on a real challenge, you are guaranteed to be happy with the title of INLOGIC SPORTS. And for everyone else, there are the two alternatives mentioned above. Conclusion: Very good; Source:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.inlogic.tennis.open.tournament2019