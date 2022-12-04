Track & Field Begins Season at Spence-Garcia Invitational





Results Staten Island, NY (December 3, 2022) A new season began on Saturday night, as the Fordham track and field team opened the 2022-23 season at the Youree Spence-Garcia Invitational hosted by St. John’s at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island. The highlight was the opening game of the season Tiffany Hannah , who won the women’s weight throw event with a school-record throw of 57′ 2″, breaking the previous mark of 51′ 11″ set by Arianna Washington in 2006. Her throw was also an ECAC qualifying mark. Joining Hanna with a top five finish in the weight throw was Casey Metzler who was fourth overall with a mark of 48’3″. Hanna also finished in the top five in the women’s shot put, placing fourth with a score of 37′”, while Tanicha Saintigene was fifth at 36′ 10″. Fordham also had a high finisher in other field events, such as Jane Rokita placed second in the high jump, with a jump of 5′ 3″, while Alexandra Manetovic placed second in the triple jump with a throw of 36′ 5″. Read red also had a pair of top five finishes in the high jump (3ed 5′ 3″) and triple jump (4e 35’1″). On the women’s running side, the Rams took three second-place finishes, starting with Kyla hill in the 300-meter sprint, as she clocked in at 39.19 seconds while Jillian Jones placed second in the 1000 meters with 3:02.77. Mary Kathryn Underwood would finish sixth in the 1,000 meters with 3:07.76 Taylor Massetta in tenth place (3:17.13). The final runner-up show was in the 4×400 relay where Michael Daye undergrowth, Sophia Crucs and Jones was second in 4:08.60. Other top performers for the Fordham women were Nicole Lytel in the 60m hurdles (10e – 9.49), Crucs in the 500 meters (10e – 1:22.24), and Dilly green in the 200m dash (8e 26.48). Halls Nelson On the side of men, Halls Nelson opened his season with a few wins. He won the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:29.20 and later joined Jack Reilly , Eric Brown and Jariv Simhony on the winning 4×800 relay team, coming in at 8:06.56. Reilly, Brown and Simhony also individually added a top ten finish as Simhony and Reilly placed third (2:35.7) and fifth (2:38.46) respectively in the 1,000 meters, while Brown placed seventh in the 500 meters. at 1:07.22. Other toppers in the Saturday running events, including George Pomer who finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.51 seconds, Liam Volz who placed sixth in the 300-meter breaststroke (36.00), and Eric Jacobson who finished sixth in the 1,000 meters (2:40.10). In the field events, Fordham took second place three times Michael Kroke who placed second in the pole vault, with a jump of 13′ 5″. Then in the triple jump, Christopher Martinez came in second with a mark of 44′ 1″ followed by Suraj Mohammed third at 43′ 4″. Finally in the long jump, Justin Rhee placed second with a score of 22′ 5″ with Eric Gallante fifth at 21′ 9″. The Fordham athletics team will then be in action on January 14e at the Lions Indoor Invitational, hosted at the Armory Track & Field Center.

