Lessons From Franchise Cricket – The Hindu BusinessLine

Franchise cricket has revolutionized cricket with positives and negatives. Cricket is run by the country boards and the smaller countries of New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the West Indies were never profitable, while cricket boards in India, Australia and England were profitable.

This lack of profitability meant poor infrastructure, less money and young people moving from cricket to basketball.

Franchise cricket, or chaddi cricket as some call it, is a solution to any managerial money problem. While franchise cricket saved the board financially, it hurt the board in terms of ownership of the game and players.

Hosted by South Africa, the first T20 World Cup in 2007 was a turning point for cricket and India. The T20 invention came from England, as fans found cricket boring and wanted an alternative to football. That’s how IPL was born and in the space of 15 years we have different formats now we have the T10, we have the hundred and we have the sixty. That’s a great innovation in 15 years. We have franchised cricket in every country, there are now 14 leagues!

This means that one day cricket will virtually gasp and the 2023 World Cup in India will seal its fate. Test cricket only lives when England, India, Pakistan and Australia play; the rest adds nothing.

What does this mean for cricket? Let’s look at some facts.

On 11 November, two days before Pakistan played England in the final, Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain moved from Karachi to Peshawar. The owners of the Karachi Kings made a statement, win or lose, we don’t want the Pakistan captain in our team.

South Africa T20 captain Temba Bavuma was not picked by any of the four franchise teams in South Africa when his starting fee was 39 lakh! Dean Elgar, the South African test captain, has also not been picked by any franchise team.

Dhoni was dropped as captain of the Rising Pune Super Giants and replaced by Steve Smith as the owners wanted a younger, fresher spirit and the team had finished second from the bottom last year.

Saurav Ganguly, the former Indian skipper, mentions in his book A Century is not Enough that he had to wait for the owner’s plane to land to discuss the selection of the Pune team and that the team was approved by the owner. As captain of India, he chose his team! The list goes on and on Kane Williamson dropped by SRH; many players have won IPL this year.

T20 cricket is exciting for the viewer; it is fantastic for the player as he/she no longer has to worry about the board and he/she feels that if they play well they can play any league (except Indian players). It’s great for sponsors and media and the overall benefits of the cricket ecosystem.

Is the team owner taking over cricket good for cricket and does the board really have a choice?

I don’t think the board has a choice. T20 cricket is an economic reality and the owners are in control. The club’s priority over the country is obvious because the board can offer little if the owner can provide financial security and a certain longevity if you perform. West Indies lost heavily in the recent T20 World Cup. Many of their star players did not show up. Andre Russell played the Hundred instead of playing for the West Indies. Phil Simmons, the head coach, said in anguish: I can’t beg players to play for the West Indies.

Players also make choices and do not accept board contracts. Trent Boult and Martin Guptill are two examples from New Zealand, where Kiwis have always been excellent team players. On the other hand, Aussie players Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have opted for board contracts over IPL.

Owners are getting more powerful, and nothing can stop that if cricket remains commercial; this is an irreversible trend. Are there classes for management professionals? We’ve seen public sector leaders transition into private sector roles; we’ve seen military personnel move as chief of administration or chief of security in companies. I believe that professionals of the future will work short periods of three to four years in PE/VC companies and move from one PE/VC to another, creating value for the companies and for themselves.

Choosing club over country is now an obvious choice.

Shiv Shivakumar is Group Executive President (Business Strategy) at Aditya Birla Group