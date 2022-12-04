Sports
Kentucky vs Michigan gameday news and UK Football Bowl projections
Greetings BBN.
Today is a big one in the world of British athletics.
First, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team faces the Michigan Wolverines in London at 1 p.m. ET.
Later on we’ll get to know the bowl destination for the football team which should be sometime this afternoon so here’s where some of the final bowl projections land the Cats (keep in mind it’s reportedly going to the Music City/Liberty bowl goes).
UK Football Bowl projections
Plus, the women’s basketball team is back home to take on UNC-Greensboro.
Go Cats!!!
Tweet of the day
Bullitt East wins its first state title in school history with the go-ahead two-point conversion TRICK PLAY in the 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine Football Class 6A State Final. pic.twitter.com/IrcI6qBduj
KHSAA Head (@KHSAA) December 4, 2022
Awesome. And congratulations!
Headlines
Women’s Basketball returns home to compete against UNC-Greensboro on National Sock Day, Trivia Day UK Athletics
The game, which will mark Kentucky’s first in 10 days and first at home in 17 days, will air on SEC Network+, with Jeff Piecoro and Christi Thomas on the call. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of Kentucky-themed socks to celebrate National Sock Day.
Davey and Caruso qualify for 2024 Olympic Trials at Toyota US Open UK Athletics
Gillian Davey beat an elite field to win gold in the women’s 200m breast, while Nick Caruso also recorded an Olympic Trials qualifying time as Kentucky swimming rounded out Saturday night’s competition at the 2022 Toyota US Open.
Kentucky, Michigan meets UK Athletics in London on Sunday
Michigan is also 5-2 after a hard-fought loss, at home, to No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Wolverines also lost to Arizona state at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn.
Kentucky offers Buffalo RB commit Lamar Sperling – On3
The five-foot-tall, 180-pound tailback won the Mr. Ohio Football Prize and rushing for 3,984 yards and 59 touchdowns. You read those numbers right. Sperling committed to Buffalo in September, but Kentucky entered the chat.
Kentucky vs. Michigan: Numbers You Need to Know – On3
19.1 Points Per Game by Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines. It is the third straight season he has been Michigan’s leading scorer. The 7-foot-1 center also leads the team in rebounds per game (9.1) and blocked shots (16).
QB Transfer Big Board 2.0: Options Arise Fast – On3
The search for offensive coordinators may be at a snail’s pace for Kentucky, but options as a quarterback are quickly appearing in the transfer portal.
2025 ATH Taizaun Burns has early offers from Akron and Kentucky – 247
After an outstanding sophomore season, Columbus (Ohio) East 2025 athlete Taizaun Burns has kicked off his recruiting by picking up his first two offers last month from Akron and Kentucky.
Dominant Georgia continues perfect season with SEC title – ESPN
With all kinds of turmoil behind it in the CFP ranking, the number 1 Georgian bulldogs left no doubt about the top team in the sport and dismantled the number 11 LSU Tigers50-30, in the SEC title game Saturday in Atlanta.
Sources – Deion Sanders prepares to accept coaching job in Colorado – ESPN
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is preparing to take on the head coaching job at Colorado, sources told ESPN.
TCU fails to clinch College Football Playoff berth in OT loss to Kansas State in Big 12 title game – Yahoo Sports
The Horned Frogs (12-1) entered the Big 12 title game as one of three undefeated teams remaining in college football. While the loss could jeopardize TCU’s playoff chances, it shouldn’t. Especially considering USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night.
Tortoise celebrates its 190th birthday as the world’s oldest land animal – Good News Network
Jonathan the tortoise is the world’s oldest living land animal and celebrates his 190th birthday with video and cake.
US approves gut microbiota transplant therapy for the first time – Good News Network
Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ Switzerland-based procedure is designed to treat Clostridium difficile, a deadly bacterial infection.
|
