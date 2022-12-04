Venus Williams talks about her tennis future





Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has hinted she will return in 2023, admitting she “would love to play again”. Williams, who turned 42 in June, was out of singles for a year before returning to action in August at the Citi Open in Washington. During the North American hard court swing, Williams appeared in four tournaments and picked up four first-round losses. Williams last played at the US Open, where she lost to Alison van Uytvanck in the first round. Williams also competed in doubles as she and Serena suffered a first round defeat. Williams on whether she plans to play in 2023 “A lot of people have asked me, ‘are you going to play again?’ I love tennis and I would love to play again and I’ll let you know exactly when I’ve been on the court a lot to be honest and let me tell you when I got on the court right after the doubles match we played in the US open. I immediately booked the job the next day and went to every practice in New York. I hit indoors and I’ve been hitting ever since,” Williams said in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel. Williams has been “working on a lot of things” lately. “I actually worked on a lot of things, mainly my forehand. Probably one of the most important shots. My serve, the most important shot in tennis is your serve. So folks, if you’re a tennis player, get a good serve, get a big services,” said Williams. After Serena announced her plans to retire after the US Open, some thought the US Open would also be the last tournament of Venus’ career. But since the US Open, Venus has indicated several times that it will play again. It remains to be seen if we will indeed see Venus Williams in action next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Serena_Williams/124987/venus-williams-addresses-her-tennis-future-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos