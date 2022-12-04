Kansas States Win TCU in Big 12 Championship Game Increases Opportunity of Ohio State vs. Michigan Rematch in College Football Playoff Semifinals





Ohio State and Michigan could be on a collision course for a rematch in the College Football Playoff.

The likelihood of that possibility increased on Saturday when TCU lost to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. While TCU is still expected to make the College Football Playoff with a 12-1 record, the Horned Frogs’ loss to the Wildcats could potentially push them below Ohio State in Sunday’s final CFP rankings. The Buckeyes were ahead of TCU before losing to Michigan last weekend, and TCU’s lone win since then was a win over Iowa State 4-8. If Ohio State TCU jumps into the final standings to become the No. 3 seed in the CFP, it would likely lead to a 2 on 3 matchup between Ohio State and Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinals in the Fiesta Bowl after Georgia the No. 1 seed with his SEC Championship Game win on Saturday afternoon. A rematch of The Game in the CFP semi-finals is far from guaranteed. Considering the Horned Frogs have 12 wins compared to the Buckeyes’ 11 and their first and only loss of the season came Saturday in overtime while Ohio State’s loss to Michigan was by 22 points, it’s entirely possible that the Horned Frogs remain in the rankings, leaving plenty of intrigue over how the top four teams will rank on Sunday, even though it’s now clear which four teams will play for a national championship. If Ohio State falls behind TCU and gets the number 4 seed in the playoff, the Buckeyes would go to Atlanta to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. While the College Football Playoff selection committee has repeatedly denied that it manipulates the final rankings to create desirable matchups in the semifinals, the CFP has historically avoided pitting teams from the same conference against each other in the semifinals. In the three previous instances where two teams from the same conference have made it to the field of four, those teams have never met in the semifinals, although Georgia and Alabama have met both times in the SEC’s national championship game. had two teams in the playoffs. Despite that history, there is reason to believe that the committee would be more inclined to allow an Ohio State/Michigan semifinal to take place than prevent it, as the November 26 game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines was the most-watched regular season. was in college football. the last 11 years. .@FOX Sportsrecord-breaking weekend continues! Michigan-Ohio State was the highest-watched regular CFB game EVER on FOX with 17 million viewers – Most watched regular season CFB game on any net since 2011

– Peaked at 19.6 million viewers

– +3% higher than the 2021 matchup on FOX pic.twitter.com/DdZglhNJqP FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 27, 2022 If Ohio State finally meets Michigan in the CFP, it will be the first time the Buckeyes and Wolverines have ever played each other twice in the same season. Ohio State players would certainly love the chance to avenge their only loss of the regular season, and Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is one of the Wolverines welcoming the prospect of facing the Buckeyes again. JJ McCarthy on a possible rematch with Ohio State: “Please. Please. Bring it on.” Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) December 4, 2022 Assuming Ohio State is in the playoffs, which seems almost certain now that both TCU and USC have lost, we’ll know for sure who the Buckeyes will face in the semifinals on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. when the final standings will be . released on ESPN.

