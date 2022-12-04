Pro Tennis League: Gurgaon Sapphires win title, defeat Paramount Proec Tigers 93-71 in final





Malek Jaziri put his stamp of class as he drove Gurgaon Sapphires to a 93-71 victory over Paramount Proec Tigers in the Pro Tennis League final at RK Khanna Stadium here on Sunday. Gurgaon started the final a bit shaky, as it trailed 27-28 after three of nine rubbers. Sidharth Rawat, Shivank Bhatnagar and Sahira Singh kept the Tigers ahead, but Sharmada Balu turned the tide with a 13-7 win over Farhat Aleen Qamar. It went even after two more rubbers, before Jaziri, a former world number 42, emerged victorious with a 19-11 victory over the young Karan Singh. Nitin Kumar Sinha and Faisal Qamar further consolidated the position so well with a 13-7 win over Vishnu and Shivank, that Gurgaon only needed six points in the final rubber, which yielded 30 points. Previously, Tigers DMG had won Delhi Crusaders 93-92 when the former needed only 11 points from the final rubber. Vishnu and Karan had written an unforgettable win by beating Niki Poonacha and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 20-10. Gurgaon, knowing the prowess of his last opponent, who had a solid victory over Stag Babolat Yoddhas in his semifinal, handled the final with competence to quickly take home the trophy. The best player awards in various categories were awarded to Sahira Singh, Zeeshan Ali, Shivank Bhatnagar, Karan Singh, Sharmada Balu, Sidharth Rawat, Malek Jaziri and Vishnu Vardhan. THE RESULTS Last: Gurgaon Sapphires bt Paramount Proec Tigers 93-71 (VM Ranjeet lost to Sidharth Rawat 9-11; Nitin Kumar Sinha & Faisal Qamar drew with Sidharth Rawat & Shivank Bhatnagar 10-10; Mahika Khanna bt Sahira Singh 8-7; Sharmada Balu bt Farahat Aleen Qamar 13-7; Sharmada & Makhika bt Aleen & Sahira 9-6; Sharmada & Mohanti lost to Zeeshan Ali & Aleen 6-9; Malek Jaziri bt Karan Singh 19-11; Nitin Sinha & Faisal bt Vishnu Vardhan & Shivank Bhatnagar 13-7; Jaziri & Ranjeet bt Vishnu & Karan 6-3). semi-finals: Paramount Proec Tigers bt DMG Delhi Crusaders 93-92. Gurgaon Sapphires bt Stag Babolat Yoddhas 83-72.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/pro-tennis-league-final-gurgaon-sapphires-beat-paramount-proec-tigers-win-title/article66223913.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos