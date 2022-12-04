Governor opens Radha Swamy Center of Excellence in Chennai





Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi will inaugurate the Radha Swamy Center of Excellence in Mandaveli on Monday. The center has been funded by the relatives of the late Radha Swamy, who passed away in 2020. The center will be inaugurated on her birthday. Srinivasan Swamy, president of the National Boys and Girls Education Society, said the idea was to open a holistic learning center, which would benefit more than 3,000 students from the society’s three schools. The association runs Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls Higher Secondary School, Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Senior Secondary School and Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Higher Secondary School. The center will provide experiential learning facility to all students. Apart from that, the center includes a floor dedicated to performing arts with a capacity for 100 people, a floor for high-quality training in table tennis, a floor for teaching special education courses to students to prepare them for competitive entrance exams, and another for indoor games, including Indian games. Mr. Swamy called the center of excellence arguably the first such facility in Chennai and said it would give the students a healthy glow to help them pursue excellence in various fields. He said the experiential learning center would help students excel in academic skills and students from each grade would spend two periods a week at the center. He said that since South India is the center of art and culture, it was decided to dedicate one floor exclusively to performing arts. He said the center of excellence also partners with leading athletes to provide high-quality training to students in table tennis and indoor games. He emphasized that the schools have always prioritized Indian culture and added that specific emphasis has been placed on Indian games such as pallankuzhi as the children of this generation have not experienced such indoor games of the older generation.

