Matsoukas’s 56 saves lead to disruption of #15/14 Princeton





Next game: at Brown 9-12-2022 | 6:00 PM December 09 (Fri) / 6:00 PM Bee Brown History SCHENECTADY, ​​NY The Union College women’s hockey team earned the program’s first victory over a ranked opponent when they defeated #15/14 Princeton by a 4–1 final. Four Union players found the back of the net and sophomores Sophie Matsoukas stopped 56 shots as the Dutch women took victory at Messa Rink on Saturday afternoon. Matsoukas was the story of the night for Union, setting a new career high with 56 saves that tied her for 10th on the school’s Division I single-game saves list. Her previous record was 54 saves against Harvard in the final game of the year in 2022. The 56 stops are the second most wins ever by a Union netminder, behind only the 59 stops of Shenae Lundberg ’15 in a 1-0 win over Northeastern University on December 2, 2014. Eight Union skaters scored a point in the win. Goals came from senior Emily King sophomore March Friday and Ashley Adams and freshmen Riley Wals . King, Adams and Friday all grabbed assists as well. Juniors Celeste Beaudoin and Kaitlyn Ehman but also seniors Carmen Merlo and sophomores Paige Greco each chipped in with assists. Ehmann scored her first collegiate point with her assist. With just over 30 seconds left in the first period, Ehmann threw a puck into the zone from the redline. Beaudoin skated on the loose puck and hit a centering pass to Walsh. Walsh made no mistake and hit Princeton’s netminder over the shoulder for a 1-0 lead. This was Walsh’s team’s ninth goal of the season. In the second period, the Dutch women extended their lead by about seven minutes. Adams deflected a pass from the Tigers and the puck landed nicely for Merlo, who entered the zone after a two-for-one with King. Merlo shot the pass between two defenders on King’s forehand, and the senior buried the puck in the top corner past the goaltender’s blocker to double Union’s lead. The Tigers cut into Union’s lead with less than two minutes to play in the period, but Matsoukas made 21 stops in the second period alone as Union was defeated by a 22–3 margin. In the third period, the Tigers continued to press and dominated the offensive zone. Union forced a quick chance and made the Tigers pay. After Greco won the defensive zone confrontation, Friday dove in and wristed a free hit off the glass and into the center of the ice. Adams collected Friday’s clean sheet and ran around the nearest side boards, before sending a wrist shot to the net, hitting the keeper over her blocker side and into the top corner. This goal recaptured the two-goal lead for the Dutch women. Three minutes later, the Dutch women closed the game. Princeton drew their goalie and with three minutes left in the third period. King won a puck battle on center ice and her pass drifted to the center ice spot. Friday grabbed the loose puck and buried the 30-yard shot into the open goal to seal the win for Union. The Dutch women won their second game in Princeton program history and their first since the 2014 season when Union won 2-1. Princeton had defeated Union 14 straight in today’s game. Union was outshot 57-15 in the game. The power play went 0-3, but one of the better stories was the team’s penalty kill, a perfect 8-8 as they faced 18 shots to the player’s advantage alone. The Dutch women played their last home game of 2022 and posted a 5-1-1 record at Messa Rink. Union (8-6-1, 3-3-1) hit the road as they travel to Providence, RI and skate against Brown on Friday, December 9. Puck drop is scheduled at 6pm

