Cricket WCQ: Nigeria takes fourth win in a row in Kigali





Nigeria has recorded a fourth consecutive win at the ongoing International Cricket Councils T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa qualifier B in Kigali, Rwanda to brighten its qualification chances. Coached by Steve Tikolo, the Yellow-Greens took two wins over Eswatini and The Gambia to complement previous wins over Mozambique and West African rivals Sierra Leone. Nigeria captain Sylvester Okpe said they are confident in qualifying with their run so far in the first stage of the 2024 Cricket World Cup. We had a plan to come to this event and we are on track. Barring major injuries and distractions, I’m sure we’d pick one of two tickets here for the next leg,” Okpe said. In Sunday’s victory against Eswatini, the Nigerians set three new international records, including the highest T20i score for Nigeria in an international match (221/7), the highest runs by a Nigerian batsman in T20i (Ashmit Shreshta: 76 runs in 49 balls) and fastest T20i half century ever for the country (Isaac Okpe: 53/17). Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) president Uyi Akpata said the Nigerian team is living up to the federation’s investment. He also said he is confident that the senior national male team still has a lot to offer on the international stage. We are proud of the team’s performance to date and the pace at which they have been behaving so far is very commendable, especially with improvements in the batting department that we have been working on and can now see practical results,” Akpata said. This event is a feedback on the different levels of investment the federation has funneled into grassroots and infrastructure across the country. Nigeria has six standard pitches that reduce the need to go on overseas tours ahead of big events like this, and we’ve been encouraged that we’re on the right track with our development agenda. Nigeria had beaten Mozambique by eight wickets and had beaten Sierra Leone by six wickets on Friday. The record win over Eswatini was by 118 runs, while the win over Gambia was by nine runs. The Yellow-Greens will play Cameroon on Monday, with further encounters against Ghana and Tanzania respectively on Thursday and Friday respectively.

