The full schedule of college football bowl games for 2022 includes 43 games over three weeks in December and January. The action kicks off December 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and runs through January 9, when a College Football Playoff national champion is crowned at SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The early schedule culminates in a fraught seven-game slate on Saturday, December 17. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, no bowls are scheduled for January 1, making for an odd quirk on a day that’s usually significant. in the post-season of college football. Instead, December 31 and January 2 will be one of the biggest dates this come season. Both CFP semifinals – the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl – are scheduled for New Year’s Evewhile the Cotton Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Rose Bowl are played on January 2.

CBS will re-run the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 30 in El Paso, Texas.

Follow our Bowl Games 2022 live announcements with updates for each game as they are finalized.

Below is the full schedule for bowl games with dates, times and network connections. All information regarding bowl games is subject to change.All tenses are oriental.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule

College Football Playoff

January 9

National Championship
Inglewood, California

TBD (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

December 31

semifinal party
Atlanta, GA.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

(2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU

December 31

Peach Semifinal
Glendale, Arizona.

8 p.m. (ESPN)

(1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State

Selection committee bowl games

January 2nd

Rose
Pasadena, California.

5 p.m. (ESPN)

(8) Utah v (11) Penn State

January 2nd

Cotton
Arlington, Texas

1 p.m. (ESPN)

(10) USC vs. (16) Tulane

December 31

Sugar
New Orleans, La..

afternoon (ESPN)

(5) Alabama v (9) Kansas State

December 30

Orange
Miami, Fla.

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

(6) Tennessee v (7) Clemson

Other bowl games

January 2nd Citrus
Orlando, Fla.		 1:00 PM (ABC) Big Ten vs. SEC
January 2nd ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.		 Afternoon (ESPN2) SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC
December 31 Music city

Nashville, Tenn.

afternoon (ABC) SEC vs Big Ten
December 30 Arizona
Tucson, Arizona.		 4:30 p.m. (bar stool) Ohio vs. Wyoming
December 30 crocodile
Jacksonville, Fla.		 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs Big Ten
December 30 Sun
El Paso, Texas.		 2 p.m. (CBS) ACC vs. Pac-12
December 30 Duke’s mayonnaise
Charlotte		 afternoon (ESPN) ACC vs Big Ten
December 29 Alamo
Saint Anthony		 9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Pac-12
December 29 Cheez It
Orlando, Fla.		 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs Big 12
December 29 Pinstripe
New York		 2 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs Big Ten
December 28 Texas
Houston, Texas.		 9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
December 28 Vacation
San Diego, California		 8 p.m. (fox) ACC vs. Pac-12
December 28 Freedom
Memphis		 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
December 28 Army
Annapolis, MD.		 2 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs American
December 27 Guaranteed rate
Phoenix, Arizona.		 10:15 PM (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Big Ten
December 27 Birmingham
Birmingham, Al.		 6:45 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. ACC/SEC
December 27 First responder
University Park, Tex.		 3:15 (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Pool
December 27 camellia
Montgomery, Ala.		 afternoon (ESPN) Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
December 26 Fast job
Detroit, Michael.		 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Bowling Green vs. the state of New Mexico
December 24 Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii		 8 p.m. (ESPN) State of San Diego vs. Middle Tennessee
23 December Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.		 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) ACC/SEC versus pool
23 December Independence
Shreveport, La.		 3 p.m. (ESPN) Houston vs. Louisiana
December 22 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas.		 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) American vs Pole
21st of December

New Orleans
New Orleans, LA.

9 p.m. (ESPN) Sunbelt vs. C-VS
the 20th of December Boca Raton
Boca Ratton, Fla.		 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Toledo vs. Freedom
the 20th of December Famous Idaho potato
Boise, Idaho 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
December 19 Myrtle beach
Conway, SC 		2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs pool
December 17 Frisco
Frisco, Tex.		 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs pool
December 17 Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.		 7:30 PM (ABC) Pac-12 vs SEC
December 17 Lending tree
Mobile, ala.		 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) Swimming pool versus sun belt
December 17 Jimmy Kimmel LA
Inglewood, California		 3:30 PM (ABC) Pac-12 vs. MWC
December 17 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M		 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) BYU vs. SMU
December 17 Fenway
Boston, Mass.		 11 a.m. (ESPN) ACC vs American
December 16 Healing

Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m. (ESPN) (24) Troy vs UTSA
December 16 Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas

11:30 a.m. (ESPN) UAB vs Miami (Ohio)

