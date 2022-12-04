Sports
Chess on Center Court – Who are the best strategists on the tennis court? tennisnet.com
Our editors have dared to find the best strategists in top tennis in a completely free text and thought form.
by Stephen Bergman
last edit: 04 Dec 2022, 6:35 PM
Which player always has the correct game plan at hand during a match? Who comes up with the best ideas for a successful competition design even before the game starts? In an era where many players are only accused of thoughtless power tennis, the one with the best strategy on the court is the one-eyed king of the blind. At the editorial office, we thought about who might fit this attribution. In random order and also without guarantee of completeness.
Jens Huber: Best strategist? Maybe we should use the process of elimination here and get the women involved right away. Then Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko are out. Unfortunately, Nikoloz Basilashvili doesn’t make the cut with the men, but they’re all still young. On the WTA tour you could designate Ons Jabeur as the greatest strategist, after all, the Tunisian has the richest arsenal of all top players. In the men’s it is a neck-and-neck race between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic. Meddy doesn’t have many tools up his sleeve, but the Russian’s gaming intelligence is almost unparalleled. Were it not for the fact that Djokovic, who has an answer to everything, anticipates his opponent’s balls like no other and leaves nothing to chance.
Niki Fin: On the women’s tour there is not a single player who can even come close to the Polish player Iga Swiatek in terms of tactics. See the 2022 US Open, when she didn’t play her best tennis by far and still won her second Grand Slam of 2022.
Stephen Bergman: If Ashleigh Barty hadn’t thrown in the towel at the start of the season, my opinion on women’s tennis would have been clear. For her age of 21, Iga Swiatek, who is clearly the number one in the world, inspires me the most right now. It is not for nothing that the Poole has more than twice as many points as her first pursuer Ons Jabeur, who also has a clear tennis mind. The fact that Swiatek is also seen as one of the most intelligent and well-read players off the field is also noticeable on the field. In the most difficult match moments, the lady from Warsaw remains calm and analytical. I see similarities with Mr Novak Djokovic. Even if it’s not always spectacular to watch, the Serb knows exactly when to play which ball – even in moments of greatest need. Coupled with his incredible experience, the 21-time Grand Slam champion can master virtually any situation, no matter how difficult. Going forward, a Dominic Stricker could make a worthy quarterback successor – the Swiss charmed me in the next-gen finals all the way to the KO stage with rhythm changes and variants used effectively.
Victoria Moser: Absolutely Ons Jabeur, because she has a wonderfully varied playing style that you won’t find anywhere else on the women’s tour in this series.
Michael Rothschdl: In terms of strategy, there can only be one: Novak Djokovic. Allow me a little personal insight: If this season, every time I gave the designated break to my neighbor in front of the television at the end of a set at 30:30 and 30:15 and Novak Djokovic predicted with a meaningful expression in the advantage of the Serbs, gave a tip, I would probably be one or the other euro richer. What speaks for it: when it matters, Novak Djokovic knows exactly what to do. And uses this knowledge coolly. Again and again. On the women’s team, Ons Jabeur has been the most adept strategic brain for me for a long time this season. And that over long distances with great success. Hardly anyone managed to lure her opponent out of her reserve with (quite unorthodox-looking) punches like the Tunisian. Then put the forehand in the spotlight.
