Is this a crypto recovery or just the calm before another storm? 5 Top Crypto to Monitor before 2023

The crypto market seems to have gone green after suffering a series of collapses and slowdowns this year. Does this mean the market is finally picking up again? Or is the worst yet to come?

Only time can tell. It seems that a slow recovery is underway for the market. It’s about time many cryptocurrencies reverse their losses, while some are better off dead. Ultimately, it comes down to the value and innovation that a project builds. In this article, we take a look at five cryptocurrencies worth keeping an eye on for the rest of the year.

1. Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

The first on the list is Lucky block, a gambling and sports betting token that recently launched an updated version of its product. The new look and features provide more grip on the project and drive demand for the token. As the platform gains more users in the coming days, LBLOCK tokens are predicted to turn into a bull run, bringing 3X-5X returns to investors who bought into the dips.

Lucky Block Price History, Dec 2, 2022, CoinMarketcap

With the football fever getting stronger day by day, the sports betting section of the platform is witnessing a burgeoning influx of users. It offers leading spectator sports for betting, in addition to 15 eSports such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike and Arena of Valor. Real sports betting, on the other hand, includes football, basketball, tennis, ice hockey, volleyball, handball, table tennis, American football, baseball, boxing, Aussie Rules, rugby, Formula 1 and cricket.

Lucky Blocks Casino now supports 9 #cryptocurrency! You can now gamble and play all your favorite online games with 9 cryptocurrencies including #Bitcoin, #Ethereum, #Tether, #Litecoinand #Dogecoin. Sign up and win today! https://t.co/TFNyU8nVVl pic.twitter.com/ehjj4L4zwJ — Lucky Block (@luckyblockcoin) December 1, 2022

LBLOCK is one of the most undervalued tokens of 2023, falling prey to the collapse of LUNA, the fall of FTX and a broader market slowdown. It is expected to claim much of its value in the coming weeks and months.

2. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The next crypto that may show a reverse trend is Shiba Inu, the meme coin sensation that lost nearly 89.63% in 2022 amid the series of crashes. While some crypto analysts and industry experts believe the meme coin is all but dead, some still have faith in it.

Shiba Inu Price History, Dec 2, 2022, CoinMarketcap

News of Shiba Inu’s integration into platforms like Twitter could restore the tokens’ lost glory. Even if Dogecoin is chosen over Shiba Inu on Twitter, more platforms could follow in Twitter’s footsteps and integrate meme coins into their payment systems. Shiba Inu’s upcoming metaverse features also give strong hope for recovery.

3.Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is one of the blue-chip cryptocurrencies out there. Dropping 89.90% from its all-time high, the token has a long way to go to climb up. That translates into generous returns for investors. The sharp decline of the tokens cannot be interpreted as price corrections if we take into account the developments in the network.

Cardano Price History, Dec 2, 2022, CoinMarketcap

Cardano plans to host a wide variety of projects, including a number of highly anticipated stablecoins. This includes algorithmic and USD-backed stablecoins with too many collaterals.

#EMURGOthe official commercial branch and one of the founders of the @Cardano #blockchainannounces the planned launch of its new US dollar-backed stablecoin, #USDA. A first fully fiat-backed, compliant with regulations #stablecoin in the #Cardano ecosystem.

:https://t.co/I035EKi78f pic.twitter.com/uyCO9SOe8Z — EMURGO (@emurgo_io) November 18, 2022

4. IMPT (IMPT)

IMPT needs no introduction. Green initiative Web3 is now hosting a presale of its native token, sparking interest from both the crypto and non-crypto side of the world. IMPT introduces a large ecosystem that aims to make carbon offsets accessible to everyone.

It achieves this through a carbon credit marketplace, a shopping app and a social platform. The IMPT marketplace converts carbon credits into NFTs to provide greater transparency in their transfer and ownership. The IMPT shopping application rewards users for purchases from eco-friendly brands. The companies set aside a percentage of their sales margin for the carbon program. And the IMPT social platform helps you track carbon offset initiatives through a custom scoring system. It gamifies carbon offsetting and raises awareness around climate action. Both companies and individuals can be part of the social media platform.

Climate fact of the day: Climate change could be irreversible by 2030 We have less than 8 years left!

It’s time to act! Join the #IMPT presale to earn carbon credits and reduce carbon emissions Impress now https://t.co/8KSvC4GHjF pic.twitter.com/Jp2UwGLILp — IMPT.io (@IMPT_token) December 1, 2022

Together, the applications bring climate action to the mainstream. IMPT’s unique vision and approach has earned it a large community of followers. The tokens are now quickly selling out in anticipation of a public launch bull run. The project has great long-term growth potential.

5. Phantom (FTM)

We round out this list with Fantom, a focused acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that delivers decentralized financial (DeFi) services to developers using a new consensus algorithm. The open-source project was created as an alternative to popular blockchains such as Ethereum.

While most Ethereum killers have lost their relevance after the Merge, Fantom still remains a favorite thanks to its set of tools that simplify the integration of existing DApps, as well as a detailed staking reward system and built-in DeFi tools.

Fantom Price History, Dec 2, 2022, CoinMarketcap

The token is down 92.87% from its all-time high. Current trends indicate a small but significant bull run for Fantom in the coming weeks.

