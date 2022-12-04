Women’s basketball continues on its way on Towson Monday

Live statistics | Video | Game notes

How did we get here?

Princeton is 4-2 this season after defeating the Maine Black Bears, 65-51 on Friday.

Juliet Cunningham and Kaitlyn Chen combined for 23 points in the second half in the victory over Maine.

Cunningham scored all of her 13 points in the second half, while Chen had 15 for Princeton.

The Tigers allowed only three baskets in the third quarter and forced seven turnovers, extending their advantage to double digits with 10 minutes left, 45–35.

Cunningham scored the Tigers’ first nine points of the fourth stanza as they extended the lead to 15, 54-39, with 5:55 remaining. Maine made another run and scored seven straight in 90 seconds, but Princeton stopped the game with 10 of the next 12.

2022-23 Statistics and things…

Statistics through December 3.

After shooting 1-of-13 from deep vs. Temple, Princeton has since ranked 28-of-78 from beyond the arc (35.4 percent). The Tigers have made at least five treys in four of the six games.

Ellie Mitchell is second in the nation in rebounds per game (14.0), defensive rebounds per game (9.5), 11th in total rebounds (84), and 12th in offensive rebounds (4.5).

Against Seton Hall, she became only the third person since 2009-2010 with at least 23 rebounds and six steals in a game (Javonna Layfield (Dayton), 12/31/17), Kylie Kuhns (Sacramento St., 12/1/10 ).

Mitchell became the first NCAA player to record at least 12 rebounds and eight steals in a game this season in Maine.

She is also only the 10th player since 2009-2010 to have at least seven points, 12 rebounds, three assists and eight steals in a game and the first since February 2018.

She has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 14 of her last 16 games dating back to last season.

The junior is seventh in the nation in steals per game (3.67) and 25th in minutes per game (36.5). She is 31st in doubles (three) and has 11 in his career.

Cunningham is currently 155 points short of 1,000 for her career. With her 13.2 points/game pace, she would reach that milestone on January 16 vs. Penn.

2022-23 Information about her hoops

Statistics through December 3

Princeton is ranked No. 26 in the NCAA in Her Hoops Stats Defensive Rating (79.0), a stat that controls pace and adjusts defensive rating based on the strength of offenses teams have faced.

The Tigers are No. 43 in Her Hoops Stats Rating (21.0), a rating of teams that control pace, adapt to opponent quality, and incorporate winning margin in addition to wins and losses.

Berube’s unit is also No. 49 in simple RPI (57.5), which treats all games equally (25% team win%, 50% average opponent win%, 50% average opponent’s average opponent win%). It differs from the NCAA RPI because the NCAA RPI rates home wins as 0.6 wins, home losses as 1.4 losses, away wins as 1.4 wins, and away losses as 0.6 losses.

Kaitlyn Chen

Support rate – 29.4 percent – 96th percentile

Effective field goal percentage – 56.2 percent – 85th percentile

Ellie Mitchell

Steal Rate – 5.3 percent – 99th percentile

Defensive Profit Shares – 0.7 – 96th percentile

Defensive rating – 78.5 – 89th percentile

Win shares – 1.1 – 85th percentile

Juliet Cunningham

Usage rate – 26.6 percent – 90th percentile

Block rate – 3.7 percent – 87th percentile

% points on free throws – 29.1 percent – 85th percentile

Effective Field Goal Percentage: A player’s shooting percentage after accounting for the value of 3-point attempts

Assist Rate: Percentage of teammate field goals where the player records an assist.

Steal rate is the percentage of times the opponent plays where the ball is stolen.

Block percentage is the percentage of the opponent’s two-point shots that are blocked.

Win Shares is a stat that approximates the number of wins a player delivers to a team on the defensive side of the field.

With the best …

The Tigers have the longest streak of conference wins in the country, both men and women, at 42. That’s also the longest streak in Ivy’s history.

Shoot around fun

Princeton ends each shootaround on game day with a half court shot. Ellie Mitchell (Temple), Maggie