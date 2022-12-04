Sports
Women’s basketball continues on its way on Towson Monday
Live statistics | Video | Game notes
How did we get here?
Princeton is 4-2 this season after defeating the Maine Black Bears, 65-51 on Friday.
Juliet Cunningham and Kaitlyn Chen combined for 23 points in the second half in the victory over Maine.
Cunningham scored all of her 13 points in the second half, while Chen had 15 for Princeton.
The Tigers allowed only three baskets in the third quarter and forced seven turnovers, extending their advantage to double digits with 10 minutes left, 45–35.
Cunningham scored the Tigers’ first nine points of the fourth stanza as they extended the lead to 15, 54-39, with 5:55 remaining. Maine made another run and scored seven straight in 90 seconds, but Princeton stopped the game with 10 of the next 12.
2022-23 Statistics and things…
Statistics through December 3.
After shooting 1-of-13 from deep vs. Temple, Princeton has since ranked 28-of-78 from beyond the arc (35.4 percent). The Tigers have made at least five treys in four of the six games.
Ellie Mitchell is second in the nation in rebounds per game (14.0), defensive rebounds per game (9.5), 11th in total rebounds (84), and 12th in offensive rebounds (4.5).
Against Seton Hall, she became only the third person since 2009-2010 with at least 23 rebounds and six steals in a game (Javonna Layfield (Dayton), 12/31/17), Kylie Kuhns (Sacramento St., 12/1/10 ).
Mitchell became the first NCAA player to record at least 12 rebounds and eight steals in a game this season in Maine.
She is also only the 10th player since 2009-2010 to have at least seven points, 12 rebounds, three assists and eight steals in a game and the first since February 2018.
She has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 14 of her last 16 games dating back to last season.
The junior is seventh in the nation in steals per game (3.67) and 25th in minutes per game (36.5). She is 31st in doubles (three) and has 11 in his career.
Cunningham is currently 155 points short of 1,000 for her career. With her 13.2 points/game pace, she would reach that milestone on January 16 vs. Penn.
2022-23 Information about her hoops
Statistics through December 3
Princeton is ranked No. 26 in the NCAA in Her Hoops Stats Defensive Rating (79.0), a stat that controls pace and adjusts defensive rating based on the strength of offenses teams have faced.
The Tigers are No. 43 in Her Hoops Stats Rating (21.0), a rating of teams that control pace, adapt to opponent quality, and incorporate winning margin in addition to wins and losses.
Berube’s unit is also No. 49 in simple RPI (57.5), which treats all games equally (25% team win%, 50% average opponent win%, 50% average opponent’s average opponent win%). It differs from the NCAA RPI because the NCAA RPI rates home wins as 0.6 wins, home losses as 1.4 losses, away wins as 1.4 wins, and away losses as 0.6 losses.
Kaitlyn Chen
Support rate – 29.4 percent – 96th percentile
Effective field goal percentage – 56.2 percent – 85th percentile
Ellie Mitchell
Steal Rate – 5.3 percent – 99th percentile
Defensive Profit Shares – 0.7 – 96th percentile
Defensive rating – 78.5 – 89th percentile
Win shares – 1.1 – 85th percentile
Juliet Cunningham
Usage rate – 26.6 percent – 90th percentile
Block rate – 3.7 percent – 87th percentile
% points on free throws – 29.1 percent – 85th percentile
Effective Field Goal Percentage: A player’s shooting percentage after accounting for the value of 3-point attempts
Assist Rate: Percentage of teammate field goals where the player records an assist.
Steal rate is the percentage of times the opponent plays where the ball is stolen.
Block percentage is the percentage of the opponent’s two-point shots that are blocked.
Win Shares is a stat that approximates the number of wins a player delivers to a team on the defensive side of the field.
With the best …
The Tigers have the longest streak of conference wins in the country, both men and women, at 42. That’s also the longest streak in Ivy’s history.
Shoot around fun
Princeton ends each shootaround on game day with a half court shot. Ellie Mitchell (Temple), Maggie
Connolly (Villanova, Fordham), Kaitlyn Chen (Seton Hall) and Paige Morton (Maine) have each made a half court shot this season. The team did not have a shootaround for the Texas game. Chen’s work was the first in her career.
|
Sources
2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2022/12/4/womens-basketball-continues-road-stretch-at-towson-monday.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women’s basketball continues on its way on Towson Monday
- Trump calls for scrapping US Constitution, peddling false allegations of voter fraud
- Wild World Cup fan fashion draws praise and scorn in Qatar
- Technology’s answer to healthcare problems
- 10 fastest parkrun times in the UK for December 3, 2022
- Is this a crypto recovery or just the calm before another storm? 5 Top Crypto to Monitor before 2023
- I trust “my friend” PM Modi to bring us together to build a peaceful and sustainable world: France Prez Macron
- A Parisian florist focuses on the strange
- Imran accuses General Bajwa of playing a ‘double game’ against his government
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits the Indonesian island of Java | News 84
- Donald Trump reprimanded after calling for the termination of parts of the US Constitution
- The law that makes Facebook and Google pay for news works