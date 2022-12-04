Cricket legend Kim Hughes SLAMS ‘woeful’ Test crowd as Nathan Lyon spins Australia to victory

The first Test between Australia and the West Indies has barely made a ripple on Perth’s sports radar, with former captain Kim Hughes labeling the small turnout as woeful.

Just 7,846 fans attended the 60,000-seater Optus Stadium for day four on Saturday – one of the lowest ever attendances for a day of Test cricket in Perth – to see Australia claim a 164-run victory.

It continued after poor attendance for the first three days.

A total of 10,929 fans attended the first day, followed by audiences of 8,695 and 11,272.

Saturday crowds were the lowest, despite not falling on a school day or a traditional work day.

Cricket Australia has been heavily criticized for scheduling the start of the Perth Test on a Wednesday and for the lack of promotion.

The unsavory start date was caused by the tight schedule following the Twenty20 World Cup and three-match ODI series against England.

Former Australian captain Kim Hughes (right) called the crowd ‘miserable’

It was also done to better suit primetime TV audiences for fans in the eastern states.

Hughes, a proud Western Australian who captained the Test team from 1978 to 1984, was surprised by the low turnout on Saturday.

‘It’s a shock. It’s very disappointing,” he told ABC radio.

“I thought maybe 15 [thousand] or 18,000 since it is Saturday and many people are not working. And it’s a beautiful day, it’s very pleasant in the ground.

‘It [the low crowd] is sad […] terrible.

The three-game ODI series against England last month was also plagued by poor attendances

Only 4,524 people showed up for Australia’s One Day International against England at the MCG

“It’s convenient for the East Coast to start the game the day it starts. It suits the east coast. Even if they started on Thursday, you could have planned another Saturday and Sunday.’

Meager crowds were also a talking point during Australia’s recent 3-0 ODI whitewash of England, with just 10,406 rocking out for the final match.

It was the least crowd for an ODI involving Australia at the MCG.

On the field, Nathan Lyon became Test cricket’s second most prolific offspinner behind Muttiah Muralitharan after claiming figures of 6-128 in the fourth innings at Perth as he ripped the heart out of the tourists on the final morning before they were dismissed for 333 in the pursuit of 498 for the win.

Nathan Lyon became Test cricket’s second most prolific off spinner behind former Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan

Lyon claimed fourth innings numbers of 6-128 at Perth as Australia claimed a 164-run victory

Australia had to work hard for victory just four days after the second Test, as the tourists lost four wickets in the first session of the final day, but then dragged the match to tea.

The hosts also did without captain Pat Cummins, who doubts Adelaide as he broke through no more than a jog on the pitch and failed to bowl as he suffered a quad injury.

How the world’s best bowler recovers will now be a focus for the next three days, with the pace ace saying he had more hope than Australia’s medical staff.

Travis Head also claimed two wickets in the win, including ending an 82-run seventh wicket stand that had frustrated Australia when he bowled Alzarri Joseph after his entertaining 43.

Lyon’s 446 wickets put him eighth among Test wicket-takers overall

Lyon then dropped Roston Chase (55) in the deep end and bowled the next ball from No. 11 Kemar Roach to cover his exploits.

His haul took him past Ravichandran Ashwin (442) and into eighth position among Test wicket-takers overall, with 446.

Only Muralitharan is above the pair as the most successful offspinner in the game, with an unassailable 800 wickets to his name.

Lyon and 36-year-old Ashwin are set for a thrilling battle in India in February, which will also see India play two Tests against Bangladesh before then.

Roston Chase put up a brave fight for the West Indies but was dismissed for 55

Once derided for an apparent inability to finish games on day five late in his career, Lyon’s haul also made him only the third Australian to pass 100 wickets in the fourth inning after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

“He’s got a lot of different tricks now,” Cummins said.

“You saw him bowl over the wicket, around the wicket a lot. You felt like he could beat [the batsmen] on the outside of the bat, bring the bat pad into play.

“He just feels like he has a few different ways he can get a batter out, and he’s happier chopping and alternating than he was earlier in his career.”

Australian captain Pat Cummins is a doubt for the second Test in Adelaide

Lyon knocked out Kyle Mayers in the sixth over of the day when he caught the all-rounder on a slip, before spearing one past Kraigg Brathwaite.

After the tourists captain made his century on day four, Lyon flattered and turned the ball back into Brathwaite’s stump on 110.

The spinner had previously struck the other crucial blow late in day four, with Jermaine Blackwood caught on 24 on bat-pad after he and Brathwaite built a 58-run stand.

“One thing he’s always been good at but is getting better at is he can bowl 25 to 30 quality overs a day,” Cummins said of Lyon.

Marnus Labuschagne (left) became only the eighth player in history to support a double century with a barrel in the same game after scoring 204 and 104 not out

“Not many bowlers can do that.”

The victory keeps the team’s hopes alive to clinch a spot in the World Test Championship finals before heading to India, with a clear home summer potentially enough to do just that.

As well as Lyon’s wickets on Sunday, the game belonged to Marnus Labuschagne, after he helped set up Australia’s 4d-598 in the first innings and 2d-182 in the second.

The Queenslander’s 204 and 104 not out made him only the eighth player in history to support a double century with a barrel in the same match, giving Australia the chance to have five sessions to bowl out the Windies .