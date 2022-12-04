Tennis legend vows to bet after US veteran players are suspended – What’s going to make me participate more?





Former American tennis player Jimmy Connors recently shared his thoughts on the latest gambling scandal. The American tennis legend argued that betting can improve tennis. He shared that the governing bodies should take more action to take advantage of the opportunity. While it is against the law for players and their staff to promote gambling, several sports tournaments around the world have sponsorship deals with gambling companies. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Jimmy Connors thinks tennis needs to make changes. He disagreed with the decision to punish two former American players after they were found guilty of promoting sports betting. The former number 1 in the world believes that the tennis organization has returned to the Middle Ages with this decision. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Former US number 1 in the world strongly opposes strict rules in tennis Coach Bob Bryan and team captain Mardy Fish recently receive each a $10,000 fine. On their social media accounts, they admitted to promoting a gambling operator. The pair also received a four-month suspension. If they commit any further offenses during this time, they will be banned from further ITF events. Jimmy Connors, in his latest podcast episode quoted, That (betting) just gets people more engaged and makes them more interested, you know, In addition, he said that bookmakers are aware of the players’ activities. Among other things, they keep track of who is the best and how they compete. NEW YORK, NY SEPTEMBER 06: Tennis great Jimmy Connors smiles after an interview during day eleven of the 2012 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2012, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Connors went on to say that while tennis has been his life, the thrill of being a basketball, baseball or football fan is very different. The former tennis ace further explained, the excitement of bringing that (betting) and being able to get more involved. I want to watch tennis anyway, but what makes me more involved and part of it? DIVE DEEPER Prison isn’t that bad..- Bad Boy Jimmy Connors Sarcastic reply to Martina Navratilova when she shared a horrible US Open incident ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad The International Tennis Integration Agency penalized both Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan. As determined in the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) 2022 Rules, no Covered Person may facilitate, encourage or promote tennis betting, directly or indirectly. The ITIA had decided to fine both Fish and Bryan for promoting DraftKings at the US Open. Connors had once been jailed for his behavior In 2008, Jimmy Connors, the legendary tennis player locked up outside a campus arena. The event featured a basketball game between leading North Carolina and UC Santa Barbara. After a confrontation, Connors defied orders to leave a location close to the entrance to the Thunderdomes. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad WATCH THIS STORY Rafael Nadal’s on-field routine and rituals A Santa Barbara County prison officer claimed that Connors was apprehended and released. The eight times Grand Slam winner has served as both commentator and coach for 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick. Let us know what you think of the American legend in the comments below.

