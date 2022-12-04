An endurance event disguised as the summer of Test cricket

The longer they resist, the heavier the burden on Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, not to mention the rest of the team who would no doubt have been happier sitting in ice baths or sucking glucose gels or checking their phones or whatever they also do to celebrate. a test match victory during a three-day break with a three-hour flight. Either way, the antiquity of long days in the field may not be felt today, but could pile up until finally playing against South Africa around Christmas. The West Indians only have to hold their own for two weeks. They have already lost Nkrumah Bonner to concussion and Kemar Roachs and Kyle Mayers’ bowling to injury, and have called up a replacement for the second test match in Adelaide. But they didn’t drop their bundle in their second innings. They went out of their way to maintain a chance to win the series.

They couldn’t handle it, but their resilience has done the South Africans a favor as they tagged the team for the second half of the month. For the sake of mind and body, the Australians would rather have fields and an opponent like last summers: sporty and slack respectively. They can only buy themselves more rest time between matches by finishing those matches early, as they were able to do in the Ashes. But here’s another catch. The season is short enough because there are no shortened matches. Nathan Lyon guided Australia to victory in Perth. Credit:Getty The broadcasters and administrators favor compliant surfaces like the one at Perth Stadium, which gave them the full 25 days of content they bought and sold. So, unless the West Indians and South Africans fold as meekly as England did last summer, the next five weeks will be as tedious for the Australians as the last five days.

What this means is a big month for Nathan Lyon, who, as so often, was the best when he was fresh. His dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite with a perfectly executed change of pace was Lyon at his best. Loading He rode off with his proprietary mix of deceit and stoicism and did his job for his team. He earned his six wickets thoroughly. Adelaide is his favorite location, whether the ball is red or pink, and he will do well there too. Travis Head also bowled some nice tweakers, as he had done over the winter on the subcontinent. Lyon and Head will be an attractive pair to watch for the next month, if that’s what you’re into. Australia’s performance in Perth was a satisfying start to their campaign. They proceeded methodically. But there is another consequence: if the other Australian fields are as stable as this one in Perth, it will feel like five weeks of work for them.