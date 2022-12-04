Connect with us

College Football Playoff Ranking: Who Are the Top Four Teams in the Final 2022 CFP Poll?

The College Football Playoff Committee has issued its final verdict on the 2022 season.

At the top, as expected, are No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan. Behind them is No. 3 TCU, who remained in the top three teams in the nation despite losing in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game. And, in a reversal of the 2017 rankings, Ohio State edged out Alabama to become the fourth and final team in the CFP.

TCU controlled his fate heading into the Big 12 championship game Saturday but then lost 31-28 in overtime to No. 10 Kansas State. Clearly, the committee didn’t want to penalize a team of Horned Frogs that barely lost over the conference championship weekend to teams that went inactive behind them.

With that, Alabama missed the Playoff for the second time under Nick Saban, and for the first time since the 2019 season. The Crimson Tide eventually finished fifth, the highest ranking of teams with two losses in the country. They will play in the Sugar Bowl vs. No. 9Kansas State.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Tennessee plays No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl; No. 8 Utah plays No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl; and No. 10 USC will play No. 16 Utah in the Cotton Bowl.

Here’s the rest of the top 25 College Football Playoff rankings, as well as all the New Year’s Day 6 bowl info you’ll need to wrap up a wild 2022 college football season:

College Football Playoff Ranking 2022

Top four teams from the latest CFP poll

ranking Team File
1 Georgia 13-0
2 Michigan 13-0
3 TCU 12-1
4 ohio state 11-1

Top two teams from the last CFP poll

ranking Team File
5 Alabama 10-2
6 Tennessee 10-2

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

ranking Team File
1 Georgia 13-0
2 Michigan 13-0
3 TCU 12-1
4 ohio state 11-1
5 Alabama 10-2
6 Tennessee 10-2
7 Clemson 11-2
8 Utah 10-3
9 the state of Kansas 10-3
10 USC 11-2
11 Penn state 10-2
12 Washington 10-2
13 Florida state 9-3
14 Oregon state 9-3
15 Oregon 9-3
16 Tulane 11-2
17 LSU 9-4
18 UCLA 9-3
19 south carolina 8-4
20 Texas 8-4
21 Our lady 8-4
22 Mississippi state 8-4
23 NC state 8-4
24 Troy 11-2
25 UTSA 11-2

New Year’s Day 6 bowl games

Dish Date teams
Orange bowl December 30 No. 6Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
Sugar bowl December 31 No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9Kansas State
Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal) December 31 No. 1Georgia vs. No. 4Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal) December 31 No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Cotton bowl January 2nd No. 10 U.S.C. vs. No. 16 Tulane
Rose Bowl game January 2nd No. 8Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

