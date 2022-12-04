Tennis Championship participants visiting Mobile enjoyed exploring during downtime





MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The United States Tennis Association has completed its 2022 Southern Combo Doubles Championships in Mobile. 1,500 players from all over the south came out to participate in the four-day championship. As competition heated up over the four days, players also had the chance to explore mobile. A women’s team came from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and while they were there to win the combo in their division, when they weren’t competing… Shop, eat, drink, have fun, the group said, Dreamland, Dreamland BBQ, Wintzels, and great food there, and just camaraderie, just being with our friends. And while everyone on the field was thinking about winning, their focus off the field shifted to trying new things in the port city, like ghost tours. We had a great time, there are great restaurants in Mobile and we also had the opportunity to join a ghost tour and were driven around with Ms. Carol for about an hour and a half. That’s right, said two players from Atlanta, Georgia, who learned all about Mobile’s history, the creation of Mardi Gras, and she told us all about the city’s various haunted places. During their visit, competitors said they tried one of the many restaurants in town, among other things. Two male players from Baton Rouge, Louisiana raved about SOCU in Downtown. We went to SOCU, very good, we like to go back, we enjoyed it very much, said one of the men. Downtown was very nice, we enjoyed walking around the center and seeing the shops and the restaurants, it was nice, said the other. Some players said that while they didn’t walk away with a win, they had fun battling and enjoying their mini-vacation in Mobile. — Download the FOX10 Weather app. Get life-saving alerts and severe weather alerts for your location, wherever you are. Available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox10tv.com/2022/12/04/tennis-championship-competitors-visiting-mobile-enjoyed-exploring-during-downtime/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos