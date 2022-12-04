Kris Letang in a good mood, light workouts





Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang stopped the hockey world on Tuesday, not with one of his end-to-end rushes or even “those” plays. It stopped everyone when the Penguins announced that Letang had suffered a stroke on Monday. On Saturday, head coach Mike Sullivan offered some encouraging news, including Letang back on the ice. “His mind is really good. You know, he’s making progress,” Sullivan said. “He’s looking really good. He skated yesterday. A lot of that is still not in the form of textured hockey skates, but just on the ice (which is good). And he trains a little bit.” The Penguins have not set a timetable for Letang’s return. In 2014, when the defender suffered his first and more serious stroke, he missed two months. While the team stressed that the second strike was not that serious, a strike remains a major health event even for one of the strongest players in the NHL. “I just think (fitness) is part of his DNA. That is his comfort zone. Our doctors are watching him closely,” Sullivan said. “So anything he’s doing right now, he’s getting approval from our medical team. He is making progress and he is in a great mood. He looks really good. So we’re hopeful that if he continues to make progress here — at some point here — we can compete again from a hockey standpoint. This season, Kris Letang has had ups and downs. His stats fall short of his usual output due to the Penguins’ struggling power play. He has 12 points (1-11-12) in 21 games. He missed the last two Pittsburgh Penguins games, including the emotional 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The Penguins host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena.

