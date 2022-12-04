Liberty University Named Jamey Chadwell as New Head Football Coach » Liberty News





Liberty University has appointed Jamey Chadwell as its new head football coach. The announcement comes just days after Hugh Freeze, who led the Flames for four seasons and recorded three bowl-game victories, became the new coach at Auburn. Chadwell led the Coastal Carolina football program as head coach from 2017-2022. His move to Liberty Mountain comes with a 5+ year contract at $4 million a year. During his tenure with the Chanticleers, Chadwell posted an overall winning record of 39–22, including a loss to Liberty in the 2020 Cure Bowl, a defeat that robbed Coastal of an otherwise undefeated season. Coastal Carolina’s spectacular 2020 season earned Chadwell multiple coaching awards, including the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, Sporting News Coach of the Year, and many other impressive acknowledgments . Chadwell has over a decade of head coaching experience, having served at North Greenville (2009-11), Delta State (2012), Charleston Southern (2013-16), and Coastal Carolina (2017-22). Under Chadwell’s leadership, Coastal earned his first bowl game win in a 47–41 win over Northern Illinois in 2021. From October 18, 2020 through November 7, 2021, the Chanticleers were ranked in the top 25 by the Associated Press and the USA. Today Coaches polls every week. Athletics director Ian McCaw welcomed Chadwell to Liberty at a press conference at Williams Stadium on Sunday afternoon. When God opens a door, no one can shut it. And when God closes a door, no one can open it, McCaw said. And we are very thankful that God has opened the doors for one of the very best football coaches in the country to come to Liberty University. At the press conference, Chadwell said Liberty’s strong Christian mission was a key factor in his decision. I want to thank Ian and the administration for this incredible opportunity to be at Liberty University. I’m not just a believer. I am a follower of Jesus Christ,” he said. “If you get an opportunity to influence people at the most prestigious institution of higher education with a Christian background, Liberty University, don’t pass it up. I went to some public institutions and I really enjoyed them, but I longed to be back in an environment like this, he added. I am very privileged to be here and to be the head coach. It’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time. Chadwell has been married for 17 years and the couple have a son and two daughters. Liberty is preparing for its fourth bowl game in a row and has just accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl against the University of Toledo on December 20. The game airs on ESPN at 7:30 PM EST.

