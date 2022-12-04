Alex Golesh Named Sixth Head Coach of USF Football

One of the nation’s top recruiters, Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, has led the country’s fastest and most explosive assault;

Played a key role in making several FBS programs successful

TAMPA, DEC. 4, 2022 University of South Florida vice president of athletics Michael Kelly today announced his selection of 2022 Broyles Award finalist Alex Golesh as the sixth head coach in USF football history.

Golesh, a nationally recognized recruiter and play-caller for the nation’s highest-scoring and most explosive offense, comes to USF after serving as offensive coordinator/tight ends coach at the University of Tennessee and leading the Vols for the past two seasons. helped to get three wins. (3-7) the season before coming to 10 wins this year and a No. 7 College Football Playoff ranking. Golesh implemented a pace-based offense at UT that led to a dramatic improvement, shattering Vols’ records and seeing UT ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring (47.33), yards per game (538.1), points per possession (3 .24) and yards per game (7.35) in 2022. Tennessee is the only team to average more than 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing in the 2022 season, and has scored more than 40 points in 15 games since arriving.

The success earned him recognition as a finalist for the 27e Broyles Award, honoring the best assistant coach in college football, to be presented Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock, Ark.

Golesh will be introduced to Bulls Nation and the media at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the USF Alumni Center on the Tampa campus. The event will be open to the public.

At 20e season in collegiate coaching, Golesh has worked his way up the collegiate ranks while on the staff of eight FBS programs and was a key recruiter at several of those stops, helping to lead program turnarounds in Tennessee, Iowa State, Illinois and Toledo.

Most notably, he served as tight coach/recruiting coordinator for Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell’s first four seasons (2016-19), helping to secure and develop the talent that led the Cyclones to a turnaround from a 3-9 season. for coming to a streak of five bowl games in a row (of which he was part of three) and an eventual 9-3 Fiesta Bowl season the year after his departure. Golesh helped secure the four highest-ranked recruiting classes in the program’s history, with all four positions in the top 50 and two in the top 40.

While serving as position coach (tight ends/running backs) and recruiting coordinator for Illinois for four seasons (2012-2015), he helped take the program from two wins in his first season to back-to-back bowl games in his senior season. two, and as tight coach/recruiting coordinator at Toledo (2009-11), helped the Rockets from a 3-9 scoreline before coming to 8-5 and 9-4 campaigns in his final two years. Golesh helped the Toledo program secure the No. 1 recruiting class in the Mid-American Conference in consecutive years (2010 and 2011) according to Rivals.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Golesh as the new leader of our program. He is a dynamic coach and recruiter who tirelessly strives for excellence, as evidenced by his outstanding track record of taking numerous programs to the next level. He also happens to be one of the most creative and successful offensive minds in college football,” Kelly said. most fearsome offensive attack developed in college football today. We are thrilled that he and his wife, Alexis, and their children, Corbin and Barrett, are joining our Bulls family and he will lead us into an exciting future of USF football.

“I am thrilled to welcome Coach Alex Golesh and his family to the University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Region,” said USF President Rhea Law. “I thank Michael Kelly for the thorough search that led us to a coach who shares our vision of providing our student-athletes with a successful college experience and consistently winning football games. Coach Golesh joins a university that is strongly committed to supporting of our football program and taking USF Athletics to the next level, including building a transformative stadium on campus.”

Golesh also has coaching experience at Florida State, where he served one season as co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach at UCF (2020), where the Knights placed second in FBS football in total offense (568.1), fourth in passing offense (357.4), seventh in total passing yards (3,574) and eighth in scoring offense (42.2).

“I am grateful to Chairman Weatherford, President Law and Michael Kelly for their support and belief in me in returning the USF program to the pinnacle of college football,” said Golesh. “I am excited to be back in the state of Florida and working with the great high school coaches in this state. This program will have an identity both offensively and defensively, and with special teams. We will be the most aggressive team in the country, both on the field and on the recruiting path. I am humbled by the opportunity, and I appreciate the dedication of this university and Bulls Nation to hiring the best staff in the country. My family and I can’t wait to to get started.”

In each of his three seasons as offensive coordinator, Golesh’s offenses finished in the top 10 scoring offenses and total offenses in FBS football each year. His first offense at Tennessee shattered eight single-season team records, including points (511), total offensive yards (6,174), touchdowns (67), and batting efficiency (167.10), and has surpassed all those points again in 2022 with games remaining to go. Golesh and the Vols improved on a scoring offense that skyrocketed 107 spots from 108ein the country in 2020 to seventh in 2021 and first in 2022.

Highlights of player development under Golesh include quarterback Hendon Hooker shattering Tennessee single-season records for completion percentage (68.0) and passing efficiency (181.41) in 2021 and surpassing completion percentage in 2022 (69.6) while he became a Maxwell Award finalist as the top player in college football. He threw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns and ran for 430 yards and five touchdowns to come within 224 yards of Peyton Manning’s college season total offense record (3,789) before getting injured in the Vols’ 11e game that ended his 2022 season.

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt became Golesh’s second receiver to be recognized as a Biletnikoff Award finalist as he is tied for the lead in FBS football in receiving touchdowns (15) and ranks third with 1,267 yards (18.91 ypc) on 67 catches in 2022. UCF’s Marlon Williams was also a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2020 after placing third in the nation with 8.9 receptions per game and fifth with 129.9 yards per game.

Golesh’s teams have made 12 bowl game appearances and he has coached five players selected in the NFL Draft. He was named to the prestigious American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 35 Under 35 class of 2019. The program aims to identify and develop high profile, future leaders in the football coaching profession.

Golesh spent three seasons as a graduate assistant coach, two at Northern Illinois (2006-07) and one at Oklahoma State (2008), teaming with the OSU outside linebackers and helping the program to a 9-4 record and Holiday Bowl berth. He began his career as a student assistant coach while a student at Ohio State and spent two and a half years helping the Buckeyes’ defensive coaches and working the defensive line as the Buckeyes won the Big Ten championship of 2005 and then a Fiesta Bowl victory at Notre Dame. Golesh also spent a year as a defensive line coach in a freshman football program at the newly opened Westerville Central (Ohio) High School in 2003.

Golesh was born in Moscow, Russia, but grew up in Brooklyn, New York and Dublin, Ohio, where he was a letter winner in football at Dublin Scioto High School for three years. He received a bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio State in 2006.

Golesh and his wife Alexis have a daughter, Corbin, and a son, Barrett.

QUOTES ABOUT ALEX GOLESH

Mike Vrabel, Head Coach of the Tennessee Titans

“Alex has always followed the philosophy of ‘no job too small to help the team win’ at every stop on his journey. He has remained steadfast in doing what was best for the team, keeping the players and his family first place and remained humble as he climbed through this hectic profession. I’m excited to see his success.”

Jim Tressel, President, Youngstown State University

and former head football coach, Ohio State University:

“So excited for Alex and his family. His tireless work ethic and passion for student-athletes will serve USF very well in the years to come.”

Matt Campbell, Head Coach at Iowa State:

“Alex is a gifted leader of people. He is eloquent, smart, charismatic and above all he cares about the lives of his players. Alex and his wonderful family will be great ambassadors and leaders for the University of South Florida and the future of his football program.”

Marcus Freeman, Head Coach at Notre Dame:

“I’ve been lucky enough to see Alex from a player’s and coach’s perspective. He has an incredible ability to bring out the best in every individual he comes into contact with. It’s a result of his ability to gain their trust and because he is a man of character.” Alex will do a great job building the program in South Florida.”

ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 26th season in 2022, while completing construction of a $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls have posted 15 winning seasons and earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American Brian Battery , while we saw 32 selections for all first team conferences. USF has selected 30 players in the NFL Draft and made 10 bowl game appearances (6-4 in those games), a program record six consecutive appearances from 2005-2010, and most recently four consecutive bowl appearances from 2015- 18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, posted a program record of 11-2 in 2016 and finished in the Top 25 both seasons. USF spent a program record 20 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season.

