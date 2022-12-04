Sports
UMass hockey tapes UMass Lowell on Saturday night – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Minutemen lose shootout but extend undefeated streak to four games
On Saturday night, the Massachusetts hockey team and UMass Lowell hockey teams couldn’t find a way to win in regulation or five minutes of 3-on-3 hockey, working their way to a tie. Lowell dominated the shootout, earning an extra point in Hockey East.
The No. 15 Minutemen (7-5-3, 3-5-1 HEA) battled six penalties compared to the one penalty on the No. 16 River Hawks (9-6-1, 5-4-1 HEA), pushing the Minutemen to rely on the growing confidence of Taylor Makar and Luke Pavicich.
One team gets six power plays, the other team gets one. It’s tough, it’s a tough fight, head coach Greg Carvel said after the game.
With penalties being called continuously, momentum on the Minutemen bench struggled as these calls began to get into the players’ minds, especially as the crowd also voiced their distaste for the referee. In addition to battling these penalties and their own mentality, the Minutemen also struggled with puck control in the first period. Passes were off and only one scoring attempt put the Minutemen on the board.
Kenny Connors had two tries at the net with UMass Lowell goaltender, Gustavs Davis Grigals, off balance and left the net open for a good scoring opportunity. The freshman was unable to bury either chance, as Grigals made a swinging save to keep the puck out.
However, despite these drawbacks, UMass celebrated its small victories. With over six minutes into the first period, Taylor Makar scored with an assist from Scott Morrow and Lucas Mercuri. This put the Minutemen on the board early in the night, 1-0. Makar was an asset to the team in terms of speed and fire, motivated by Carvel’s confidence in him after an injury.
Likewise, the growing confidence in goaltender Luke Pavicich was noticeable on Saturday. He was a stable player and saved a total of 35 shots. His addition to the game of the night was recognized not only by his head coach, but by the entire team, as he proved himself to be a strong goaltender throughout the rest of the season.
With this hard-fought battle between the Minutemen and River Hawks, players lined up around the net on both sides of the rink. However, for UMass, players refused to give up goals as they played a sacrifice life gameplay to help Pavicich to the net, who persisted to save the goal while off balance. Elliott McDermott saved a possible goal on a puck that trickled past Pavicich in the first period. The puck looked destined to cross the plane before McDermott pulled it from behind his netminder and cleared it out of the way.
Between Pavicich’s play and the defense in front of him, UMass allowed time of more than four goals per game evaporated.
I show him that he builds trust. The only goal [UMass Lowell] scoring was a bit of a fluke, Carvel said.
That goal was scored by Dillan Bentley during the second period towards the end of UMass Lowell’s third power play of the game, slipping behind Pavicich to tie the game 1–1 for the rest of the night.
He’s really learning to play the game, it won’t be the last he scores, head coach Norm Bazin said of the freshman, Bentley’s power play performance.
Although the game ended in a shootout, something both coaches agreed was not indicative of the game. Carvel acknowledged the good effort his team showed on the ice. Without the disadvantage of six penalties to one, Carvel would have liked to see what the score would have been.
Since the Minutemen loved to play at home, they have a quick lead time for their next game. UMass will return to Mullins Center at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 7 to face Merrimack in his final game before winter break.
Sydney Ciano can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter@SydneyCiano.
