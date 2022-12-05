A two-day celebration celebrating Pleasant Valley Hall’s centenary

Pleasant Valley Hall turned 100 years old on Saturday, and a member of the hall committee says the venue is still used more than ever.

Brian Hammond said the hall’s 100th anniversary, near Geraldine, was held over two days and involved a lot of preparation.

The weather has been so kind to us for the past two days, Hammond said.

The members of the executive committee offered their services in all respects. Everyone did certain tasks that ensured the smooth running of the centenary.

The official opening of the event on Saturday was a flag-raising event. The flag was made especially for us by an ex-boyfriend of Geraldine’s.

There were speeches from committee members, the history of the hall was collected and displayed on placards, and Timaru District Councilman for the Geraldine Ward, Gavin Oliver, raised the flag and gave a speech.

We also had a powerpoint presentation with historical photos of the hall.

Local residents Elaine Mallinson and June Nelson planted a centennial tree, donated by the Woodbury Domain Board, outside the concourse.

Pictured on Saturday after planting a centennial tree are Gavin Oliver, Brian Hammond, Elaine Mallinson and June Nelson.

The tree is unique in that it is a weeping totara plant grafted from a larger tree from the Woodbury area.

Hammond said the rest of Saturday consisted of the unveiling of another flag made for the hall, the cutting of a centenary cake, afternoon tea and dinner.

Many stories were shared about the venue over dinner, Hammond said.

Sunday started with a church service at St Anne’s Anglican Church, and we were back in the hall after the service for lunch and more people were there to see the memorabilia.

In the photo cutting the centenary cake is Margaret Prattley with Brian Hammond.

The memorabilia includes historic trophies, cups and shields played half a century ago. The hall has been used for sports such as rifle shooting, table tennis, badminton and indoor bowls.

Speaking about the hall’s history, Hammond said it was the initiative of a few Geraldine residents who formed a group in 1916 and raised money to build a hall.

By 1920 it was feasible to do the project. With the help of the municipality and the people from the area, the hall was completed in December 1922.

Initially it was used as a meeting place and Saturday night dances and over the years it was used for indoor boules, badminton, table tennis and rifle shooting.

The hall has been used for weddings, birthday parties, pot luck and other social gatherings.

It is also used by organizations such as the Red Cross, the Federation of Country Women’s Institutes, and Women’s Division Federated Farmers.

The Pleasant Valley Hall Committee is responsible for the upkeep of the hall and receives funding from the Thomas Hobson Trust, Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury and donations from individuals and businesses.

The Thomas Hobson Trust fund is managed by Public Trust. The fund was established to provide grants to organizations in the former Geraldine County area.

Brian Hammond said it was extremely important to preserve the hall as it was a piece of history for the neighborhood.

Hammond said it was extremely important to preserve the hall as it was a piece of history for the neighborhood.

The nodes where the community could meet were rural schools. Now that they are closing, the hall plays an important role for the community.

Throughout the year we have two or three neighborhood meetings, the sport is the main activity and the hall is used every night of the week for yoga, ballet and drama classes, for example.

It is now used more than ever before.