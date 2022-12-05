Shane Warne in historic announcement after tragic death





Shane Warne watches before a BBL match in Melbourne in 2020. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images) Shane Warne has been awarded ‘legend’ status in the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame, becoming only the fifth cricketer in history to receive this honour. The Aussie cricket icon passed away at age 52 in March after suffering a heart attack while on holiday in Thailand. On Sunday – on the day nine months since the devastating tragedy – Warne became a legend in the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame. He joins Sir Donald Bradman, Keith Miller, Richie Benaud and Dennis Lillee as the only cricketers to be recognized with the prestigious honour. ‘BANG MYSELF’: Ricky Ponting speaks out after health incident ‘JOKE’: Fans blow ‘terrible’ farce as England shatter test records Warne entered the Hall Of Fame in 2009 and was eligible for legend status this year – 15 years after his retirement from Test cricket. The Victorian revolutionized leg spin bowling and was the leading wicket-taker of Test cricket (with 708) until Sri Lankan superstar Muttiah Muralitharan passed him. Warne’s delivery to Mike Gatting in the first Test of the Ashes series in 1993 – his first delivery in England and known as the ball of the century – heralded his emergence as a superstar of the game and will long live on in cricket folklore. Shane Warne in action during the 1997 Ashes series. (Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images). Warne, along with Bradman, Viv Richards, Jack Hobbs and Garfield Sobers, was named as Wisden’s greatest cricketers of the 20th century. He was the only one of the five not to be knighted, nor did he ever captain the Test team. His tragic death came just one day after fellow Aussie great Rod Marsh also died of a heart attack. The tragedy shocked the sporting world and the Victorian was honored with a state memorial service at the MCG, where the Great Southern Stand was renamed in his honour. Another ‘legend’ on Sunday was track and field great Ron Clarke, who broke 17 world records over a number of distances. During a 44-day tour of Europe in 1965, Clarke achieved 12 of those world figures. His best result in the Olympics was bronze in the 10,000 meters in 1964 and he won four silver medals in the Commonwealth Games. Clarke nearly died in the 1968 Mexico Olympics when he collapsed from altitude sickness after finishing sixth in the 10,000 metres. A few days later, he recovered enough to compete in the 5000 meter motos, but suffered permanent heart damage as a result. Story continues Clarke was part of an iconic moment in Australian sporting history in 1956 when John Landy stopped to help him after a fall during the Australian mile championship. He served as mayor of the Gold Coast from 2004 to 2012 before passing away after a short illness in 2015 at the age of 78. Cricket fans react to news about Shane Warne “Shane Warne and Ron Clarke are the true definition of legends. Inspiration to all Australians,” said John Bertrand, president of Sport Australia’s Hall of Fame, on Sunday evening. “We are delighted to announce their well-deserved elevation to Legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. They symbolize all that is great about sport in Australia.” Warne and Clarke were heralded as legends ahead of a TV special airing Thursday night when the Hall Of Fame’s annual Don and Dawn awards are announced. This year’s nine Hall Of Fame inductees were announced in October. Fans flocked to social media on Sunday night to celebrate the news. However, many could not help but express their sadness that he is not with us. with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.

