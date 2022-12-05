Sports
FSU is number 13 team in College Football Playoff rankings
Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) enters the postseason as a top 15 team, again ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Seminoles were inactive this week as the Utah Utah and Kansas Wildcats both set up misfortunes in their respective conference championships, preventing FSU from making a jump.
FSU is also ranked #13 on the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll.
The state of Florida is currently awaiting its post-season bowl game destination, which is projected to be the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando or the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.
Some comments and stats via FSU Sports Info:
The Seminoles are fourth nationally and lead the ACC with only 158.9 passing yards per game allowed.
The offense finished the regular season with seven consecutive 200-yard rushing games, the longest streak in the nation this season and the longest in Florida state history.
FSU leads the ACC with 217.8 rushing yards per game and is the only team in the league to average 250 passing yards and 210 rushing yards per game.
Seminole’s offense also ranks fourth in the country at third, with 51.9 percent of his chances.
Jordan Travis leads the ACC and is ninth nationally with 14.05 yards per completion, while ranking 12th in the nation with 8.88 yards per attempt. He currently has a streak of six consecutive games with at least three total touchdowns and one or fewer turnovers, the longest streak in Florida state history and tied with USC’s Caleb Williams for the longest active streak in the country in which he only won the fourth quarterback. FSU history for 30 touchdowns and 3,000 total yards in a season, along with Heisman Trophy winners Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke and Jameis Winston.
College Football Playoff Rankings
3. TCU Horned Frogs
4. ohio state Buckeyes
8.Utah Utes
9. Kansas State Wildcats
10. USC Trojans
13. Florida State Seminoles
15. Oregon ducks
16. Tulane green wave
17. LSU Tigers
18. UCLA Bruins
20. Texas Longhorns
21. Notre Dame Fighting Irishmen
22. Bulldogs of the State of Mississippi
24. Trojan Horses
25. UTSA Road Runners
