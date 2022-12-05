Sports
‘Spy x Family’ 1×22 review: “The Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon”
Spy x Family 1×22 takes us back to the world of Agent Twilight and into a high-stakes espionage mission. Nightfall and Twilight must go undercover to win a painting containing dirty war secrets that could end world peace. To do that, they disguise themselves as a pro tennis couple who are going to win the coveted prize. But can Nightfall get over her crush on Twilight? This anime is yandere will do nothing to ensure she wins Twilight’s affections.
This anime has been nothing but gold, but Nightfall’s depiction sometimes makes me wish I picked another anime to review weekly. Spy x Family is great, but could be better for its female characters – starting with Nightfall.
NIGHTFALL’S YANDERE VIBES
While I relate to Nightfall’s love of Twilight, her yandere personality will wear me out pretty quickly. She pretends to be husband and wife for this mission so that he will see her as his wife. Like he didn’t choose you in the first place, why keep trying? It would be great if Spy x Family had Nightfall be someone who wanted to be like Twilight, but not because she had a crush on him.
There are plenty of characters who admire and look up to another. Those characters will make it their goal to be influenced by them, but the constant love and obsession with Twilight is unhealthy. It plays on a stereotype and will eventually fall flat. Good on Nightfall for winning the tennis matches, but Spy x Family 1×22 would have been more fun if it focused more on the matches and less on Nightfall’s love of Twilight. Instead, we now have a match between Yor and Nightfall and that’s not even the focus of the anime. Poor Yor is afraid that Loid will replace her.
I’d rather Yor be more concerned about not getting caught for her sideline as a hit man.
TAG TEAM TENNIS
Nightfall and Twilight must win to get that painting and keep this file from going public. To do that, they must first win this underground tennis match. Somehow Nightfall’s yandere motivations are why they keep winning their matches. I think it takes a lot of motivation to win a tennis match. This episode was very reminiscent of any sports anime and made me want to rewatch bits of it Haikyuu for fun. This tag team killed it on the field and Spy x Family 1×22 showed why they are a great combination. If only Nightfall could get past her feelings…
In the end, there was hope that Nightfall would redeem itself when Twilight reminds her not to push herself too hard for the mission. He lost too many people that way. While she may consider him a love interest, she remembers that he is her mentor. She points out that the admiration she had for him turned into feelings of love. But will she be able to see past that? Based on the preview for the next episode, it looks like Nightfall will tell Yor something that will motivate her to continue being a good wife.
WHO WILL WIN?
Campbell, a wealthy aristocrat, is the one who runs the contest, he has his children in the contest. Those are bets he can control so he can keep all the antiques he spends as prizes. Of course, since this tennis match is underground, all the rules apply. This means that if you want to abuse your racket or drug your opponents or stun yourself, it’s all fair game. While I’m excited to see if Twilight and Nightfall win with no perks other than their abilities, I’m afraid they won’t win.
In this case, Nightfall is unable to sabotage their equipment, even though she miraculously defeated the team using a muscle-enhancing drug. At this point I’ll root for her since it seems like she wants everything for Twilight. He’s committed to doing everything “for the sake of the mission,” so she’ll understand that. Not that I condone athletes doing anything to cheat during the game, but if Nightfall has a strategy up its sleeve, she can redeem herself in my eyes.
GENERAL THOUGHTS
- The Twilight and Nightfall disguises are perfect and hilarious.
- It was great to see Yor, but pretty sad to see her insecurities get the better of her.
- If I have to hear Nightfall say she loves Twilight one more time, I’m going to lose it.
- So are spies just naturally good at everything?
- Here’s hoping Yor holds her own against the next episode of Nightfall.
