Men’s hockey No. 6 Penn State struggles for power play in 4-3 loss to No. 17 Ohio State

6 Penn State men’s hockey (14-4 overall, 6-4 Big Ten) lost its second game of the weekend series against No. 17 Ohio State (10-7-1 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) by a score of 4-3 .

Despite heavily outrunning the Buckeyes throughout the game, the Nittany Lions were unable to complete the sweep, as Ohio State blue-liners Cole McWard and Mason Lohrei both recorded two runs in the Buckeyes victory.

How it happened

There was no surprise in the net for either team as Liam Souliere and Jakub Dobes got the start for their respective teams as both played very well in the first game of the series.

Penn State got an early power play opportunity, but it only lasted six seconds. Sophomore Cam Thiesing was sent to the box for interference, but a cutting penalty from Christian Berger ended the man’s lead.

Just 2:26 into the first period, the Nittany Lions scored a close goal to grab the early lead. Kevin Wall took a superb cross from Ben Schoen and fired it over Dobes’ left shoulder for his eighth goal of the season.

Buckeyes captain Jake Wise scored just 25 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1. Junior winger Michael Gildon was credited for the only assist on goal, his seventh assist of the season.

Penn State had a great scoring opportunity and a chance to retake the lead, but Dobes robbed Christian Sarlo from right in front of the net with an incredible glove save. Just seconds later, on the other side of the ice, Ohio State scored its second consecutive goal to take a 2-1 lead. Senior Jaedon Leslie defeated Soulière’s blocker side for his third of the season.

The Nittany Lions had a chance to respond thanks to an elbow penalty from Cam Thiesing. The officials judged the hit for a possible five-minute major and misspelling, but it was ruled a minor penalty after the review. Ohio State killed the penalty and sent the game back to even hockey with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Ohio State’s discipline problems continued as Joe Dunlap was sent to the box for interference, but again Penn State’s power play was cut short due to a penalty on the Nittany Lions. Ben Schoen was called up for interfering with the throw-in. The extra space on the ice created a breakout opportunity for the Buckeyes, but Souliere made two excellent saves to close the deficit to one. The 4-on-4 time once proved beneficial to Penn State when Jimmy Dowd Jr. made a great move to cycle behind the net and find the open man for the equalizer. Danny Dzhaniyev fired the shot past Dobes who was out of position due to a play by Dowd Jr.

Despite the tying goal, Ohio State got the momentum back right away as Tate defeated Singleton Souliere for his third of the season. Both defensemen on the ice at the time for Ohio State, Cole McWard and Mason Lohrei, were credited with assists.

Penn State got another power play opportunity, the fourth of the first period when forward Matt Cassidy was sent to the box to charge. The officials ruled the game for a major penalty, but the call counted as a two-minute minor penalty for charging. Ohio State’s strong penalty kill continued as it killed the first 1:55 of the penalty off before the horn sounded in the first period.

After a period of play, Ohio State allowed the Nittany Lions to go 3-2 despite going 19-10 outshot.

With the end of the first period came the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The Buckeyes dominated possession time early in the second inning and they were rewarded for it. Joe Dunlap tapped home his fourth of the season thanks to a beautiful feed from Patrick Guzzo.

Ohio State’s goal at 4:14 of the second period marked the only significant play in the first half of the period. No other goals were scored and no penalties were committed by either team until Connor MacEachern was sent off two minutes into the box for high-sticking.

The horn sounded in a very quiet period with Ohio State leading Penn State 4-2 despite being heavily outshot. The Buckeyes opened the final period with 54 seconds of power play time.

Penn State killed time on the remaining penalty and went straight to work in the offensive zone. It took a while, but just over six minutes into the third period, Ture Linden scored the loose puck past Dobes for his fifth of the season to make it a 4-3 game.

A scrum after the whistle sent Dalton Messina to the box, giving Penn State the power play with 1:04 left. Ohio State held on and killed the penalty, ending the game.

The Nittany Lions had quite a few good scoring opportunities along the stretch in the third, but they were unable to get the tying run as the Buckeyes held on to beat Penn State 4–3 despite going 17 outshot.

Take away food

Goaltending played a big part in the outcome of Saturday’s game. After dominating the Buckeyes in game one of the series, Liam Souliere struggled mightily in Penn States 4-3 loss. The Ontario native, who has had a very strong season so far, stopped just 20 of Ohio State’s 24 shots on target.

Special teams again hurt Penn State and proved to be a deciding factor in their most recent loss. Despite finding the back of the net while briefly shorthanded in the first period, the Nittany Lions went 0-for-5 with man advantage. Ohio State gave Penn State plenty of chances to get back into the game, but the Nittany Lions failed to capitalize.

This is now the fourth time this season that Penn State has failed to win game two after winning the first game of the series. The Nittany Lions now have a disappointing 5-4 record in the second game of the series, with all four losses coming in Big Ten play.

What’s next?

Penn State travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Friday, December 9 for a two-game series. Puck drop is scheduled at 7pm