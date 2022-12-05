Sports
Men’s hockey No. 6 Penn State struggles for power play in 4-3 loss to No. 17 Ohio State
6 Penn State men’s hockey (14-4 overall, 6-4 Big Ten) lost its second game of the weekend series against No. 17 Ohio State (10-7-1 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) by a score of 4-3 .
Despite heavily outrunning the Buckeyes throughout the game, the Nittany Lions were unable to complete the sweep, as Ohio State blue-liners Cole McWard and Mason Lohrei both recorded two runs in the Buckeyes victory.
How it happened
There was no surprise in the net for either team as Liam Souliere and Jakub Dobes got the start for their respective teams as both played very well in the first game of the series.
Penn State got an early power play opportunity, but it only lasted six seconds. Sophomore Cam Thiesing was sent to the box for interference, but a cutting penalty from Christian Berger ended the man’s lead.
Just 2:26 into the first period, the Nittany Lions scored a close goal to grab the early lead. Kevin Wall took a superb cross from Ben Schoen and fired it over Dobes’ left shoulder for his eighth goal of the season.
Buckeyes captain Jake Wise scored just 25 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1. Junior winger Michael Gildon was credited for the only assist on goal, his seventh assist of the season.
Penn State had a great scoring opportunity and a chance to retake the lead, but Dobes robbed Christian Sarlo from right in front of the net with an incredible glove save. Just seconds later, on the other side of the ice, Ohio State scored its second consecutive goal to take a 2-1 lead. Senior Jaedon Leslie defeated Soulière’s blocker side for his third of the season.
The Nittany Lions had a chance to respond thanks to an elbow penalty from Cam Thiesing. The officials judged the hit for a possible five-minute major and misspelling, but it was ruled a minor penalty after the review. Ohio State killed the penalty and sent the game back to even hockey with just over 11 minutes remaining.
Ohio State’s discipline problems continued as Joe Dunlap was sent to the box for interference, but again Penn State’s power play was cut short due to a penalty on the Nittany Lions. Ben Schoen was called up for interfering with the throw-in. The extra space on the ice created a breakout opportunity for the Buckeyes, but Souliere made two excellent saves to close the deficit to one. The 4-on-4 time once proved beneficial to Penn State when Jimmy Dowd Jr. made a great move to cycle behind the net and find the open man for the equalizer. Danny Dzhaniyev fired the shot past Dobes who was out of position due to a play by Dowd Jr.
Despite the tying goal, Ohio State got the momentum back right away as Tate defeated Singleton Souliere for his third of the season. Both defensemen on the ice at the time for Ohio State, Cole McWard and Mason Lohrei, were credited with assists.
Penn State got another power play opportunity, the fourth of the first period when forward Matt Cassidy was sent to the box to charge. The officials ruled the game for a major penalty, but the call counted as a two-minute minor penalty for charging. Ohio State’s strong penalty kill continued as it killed the first 1:55 of the penalty off before the horn sounded in the first period.
After a period of play, Ohio State allowed the Nittany Lions to go 3-2 despite going 19-10 outshot.
With the end of the first period came the annual Teddy Bear Toss.
The Buckeyes dominated possession time early in the second inning and they were rewarded for it. Joe Dunlap tapped home his fourth of the season thanks to a beautiful feed from Patrick Guzzo.
Ohio State’s goal at 4:14 of the second period marked the only significant play in the first half of the period. No other goals were scored and no penalties were committed by either team until Connor MacEachern was sent off two minutes into the box for high-sticking.
The horn sounded in a very quiet period with Ohio State leading Penn State 4-2 despite being heavily outshot. The Buckeyes opened the final period with 54 seconds of power play time.
Penn State killed time on the remaining penalty and went straight to work in the offensive zone. It took a while, but just over six minutes into the third period, Ture Linden scored the loose puck past Dobes for his fifth of the season to make it a 4-3 game.
A scrum after the whistle sent Dalton Messina to the box, giving Penn State the power play with 1:04 left. Ohio State held on and killed the penalty, ending the game.
The Nittany Lions had quite a few good scoring opportunities along the stretch in the third, but they were unable to get the tying run as the Buckeyes held on to beat Penn State 4–3 despite going 17 outshot.
Take away food
- Goaltending played a big part in the outcome of Saturday’s game. After dominating the Buckeyes in game one of the series, Liam Souliere struggled mightily in Penn States 4-3 loss. The Ontario native, who has had a very strong season so far, stopped just 20 of Ohio State’s 24 shots on target.
- Special teams again hurt Penn State and proved to be a deciding factor in their most recent loss. Despite finding the back of the net while briefly shorthanded in the first period, the Nittany Lions went 0-for-5 with man advantage. Ohio State gave Penn State plenty of chances to get back into the game, but the Nittany Lions failed to capitalize.
- This is now the fourth time this season that Penn State has failed to win game two after winning the first game of the series. The Nittany Lions now have a disappointing 5-4 record in the second game of the series, with all four losses coming in Big Ten play.
What’s next?
Penn State travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Friday, December 9 for a two-game series. Puck drop is scheduled at 7pm
|
Sources
2/ https://onwardstate.com/2022/12/03/no-6-penn-state-mens-hockey-struggles-on-power-play-in-4-3-loss-to-no-17-ohio-state/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s hockey No. 6 Penn State struggles for power play in 4-3 loss to No. 17 Ohio State
- Asian Tiger Mosquito: One bite can contract five deadly diseases.health
- Trump chastised for calling for suspending Constitution after election
- Denver Broncos lose in wash, rinse and repeat fashion to Baltimore Ravens
- NGOs warn of rising HIV prevalence among some groups
- The army is training ahead of the winter strikes, the minister says
- RSV may peak in Maine, but flu hospitalizations are on the rise
- Imran Khan expects new military chief to have ‘disassociated himself from past policies’ – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism
- Ottawa native, Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath dies at 90 Shaw Local
- ‘Spy x Family’ 1×22 review: “The Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon”
- Gibran and Anwar Usman became spokespersons for the marriage between Kaesang and Erina Gudono
- 2.9-magnitude earthquake shakes San Ramon Valley | News