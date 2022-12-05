Four double-digit goalscorers lead Duke to victory in Richmond





Next game: Austin Peay 8-12-2022 | 19:00 ACCNX 08 Dec (Thu) / 7pm Austin Peay RICHMOND, va.Duke women’s basketball dominated the game from the jump, ending the game with four in double digits as the Blue Devils blitzed Richmond, 100-49, Sunday afternoon at the Robins Center. sophomore Vanessa deJesus put in a stellar performance off the bench for Duke (8-1) as she tied her career high, posting a game-high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Junior Kennedy Brown was one point shy of tying her career high, finishing the game with 15 points on 85.7 percent shooting (6-of-7), while also taking five boards herself. Senior Celestia Taylor and freshmen Ashley Jackson also finished in double digits, with Taylor recording 14 points and Jackson contributing a dozen for a career high. Elizabeth Balogun led the effort on the glass with a game-high eight rebounds and Jordan Oliver provided a game-high seven assists. Rachel Ollstromled Richmond (6-3) with 11 points. HOW IT HAPPENED: Duke started the game by scoring eight of the game’s first nine points, then went on a 7–0 run late in the period to open an 11-point margin with 1:49 left in the frame. After 10 minutes of play, Duke had a 15-7 lead.

The Blue Devils kept their foot on the accelerator in the second inning as they exploded for 33 runs, the team’s highest second-quarter run total in program history.

Eight of the 10 Blue Devil players who played in period scored, led by Taylor (8), Jackson (6) and Balogun (5). The trio combined to go 6-of-7 from the floor, including an 83.3 percent (5-of-6) clip from distance.

Duke had a 30-point lead going into the break, 48-18. Taylor started the scoring attempts with 10 points, while Brown added eight. Balogun led the effort on the glass in the first half with six boards, while Oliver led the way with four dimes.

The Blue Devils broke out for a record 40 points in the third quarter, including a 28–3 run over the final 6:03 to put the game further out of bounds.

In the third quarter, de Jesus led the way for the Blue Devils, bringing in 13 of her 17 points in the 10-minute period at a perfect 100 percent from the floor. brown and Regan Richardson

achieved seven and six points respectively. Balogun and Taylor chipped four apiece while Jackson and Oliver added their own buckets to round out the scoring. Duke put the finishing touches to the game to secure the 51-point victory. GAME NOTES Duke’s 33-point burst in the second period set a school record for most points in a second quarter.

The 40 runs scored in the third was also a Duke record for most runs in that quarter.

The Blue Devils crossed the 100-point mark for the second time this season, holding their sixth opponent to 50 points or less.

Duke’s 51-point victory margin was the second-largest by the Blue Devils this season.

The Blue Devils tallied 25 assists on 38 field goals made (.658), marking Duke’s fourth game with more than 20 assists and third time with at least 25 dimes.

Duke scored 30 points on 18 Richmond covers. 13).

Duke finished the game with four in double figures de Jesus (17), Brown (15), Taylor (14) and Jackson (12).

Oliver recorded her second straight game with seven assists and zero turnovers. NEXT ONE: Duke gears up for his final non-conference home game, welcoming Austin Peay to Cameron on Thursday, December 8. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ACCNX. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

