Nigeria increases World Cup qualification chances with fourth victory in Kigali





Nigeria recorded its fourth straight victory over the running International Cricket Councils T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier B in Kigali on Sunday to brighten up her qualifying chances. The team, coached by Steve Tikolo, recorded double wins over Eswatini and Gambia on Sunday to complement their previous victories over Mozambique and their West African rival Sierra Leone in their first encounters. Nigerian side captain Sylvester Okpe said his team is confident of qualification with their run so far in the first stage of the 2024 Cricket World Cup. We had a plan to come to this event and we are on track. Barring major injuries and distractions, I'm very confident we'll pick one of two tickets here for the next leg. He said. In Sunday's victory against Eswatini, the team set three new international records, including the highest T20i score for Nigeria in an international match (221/7), the highest number of runs by a Nigerian batsman in T20i (Ashmit Shreshta: 76 runs in 49 balls) and fastest T20i half century ever for the country (Isaac Okpe: 53/17). Nigeria Cricket Federation President Uyi Akpata said the Nigerian team is living up to the investment in them and he is confident that the senior men's national team still has a lot to offer on the international stage. We're proud of the team's performance to date and the pace at which they've been behaving so far is very commendable, especially improvements in the batting department, which we've worked on and can now see practical improvements. He said. Nigeria had beaten Mozambique by eight wickets and had beaten Sierra Leone by six wickets on Friday. The record breaking victory over Eswatini was by 118 runs, while Gambia's victory was by nine runs. Nigeria's next game will be against Cameroon on Monday, December 5, while the games between Ghana and Tanzania will take place on Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9 respectively. This event is feedback on the different levels of investment that the Nigeria Cricket Federation has funneled into grassroots and infrastructure across the country. Nigeria has six standard places that reduce our need to go on foreign tours ahead of big events like this, encouraging us to be on the right track with our development agenda. Akpata added.

