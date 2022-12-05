Michigan meets No. 3 TCU in Semifinal College Football Playoff in Fiesta Bowl

Michigan Football: College Football Playoff tied

GLENDALE, Arizona. — The University of Michigan’s second-ranked football team will make its second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff, facing third-ranked TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. This will be the first-ever matchup between Michigan and TCU, and will be the 50th bowl game in the Michigan Football program’s 143-year history.

The CFP Semifinal game between the Wolverines (13-0, 10-0 Big Ten) and Horned Frogs (12-1, 8-0 Big 12) kicks off at 2pm MST and will be broadcast nationally by ESPN.

“We are excited to continue our quest for an Arizona National Championship in the Fiesta Bowl,” said J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh . “TCU is a great football team and we look forward to the chance to compete against them in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. We are honored to represent the University of Michigan and the Big Ten Conference in the Fiesta Bowl.”

The Wolverines make their second appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. The previous appearance was during Harbaugh’s playing days in Ann Arbor, when the junior quarterback helped lead Michigan to a 27–23 victory over Nebraska on January 1, 1986. He had touchdowns on 1- and 2-yard runs against the Cornhuskers, and tailback Jamie Morris carried the ball 22 times for 156 yards.

This will be Wolverines’ first matchup with a Big 12 Conference program since 2013, a 31-14 loss to Kansas State in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl. Led by freshman head coach Sonny Dykes, the Horned Frogs posted a 12-1 record with the only blemish coming Saturday (December 3) falling 31-28 in overtime to 10th-place Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. TCU has a powerful offensive offense led by quarterback Max Duggan, the winner of the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, who ranks ninth in the NCAA in passing efficiency and second among the Power 5 quarterbacks in 16 touchdown -passes of at least 20 meters. The Horned Frogs rank sixth nationally in scoring offenses (40.3 avg.) and 16th in total offenses with an average of 473.0 yards per game. The defense is led by cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the country. TCU is tied for 15th in interceptions (14) and 25th in pass efficiency defense.

Michigan enters the Fiesta Bowl and National Semifinal fresh off a 43-22 victory over Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines advanced to the conference title game after a 45–23 victory over No. 2 Ohio State in the final game of the regular season to win the Big Ten East Division title. UM won the conference championship in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003–04.

The Wolverines posted a 9-0 score during the Big Ten regular season, winning all five conference games at home and going 4-0 on the road. UM has a school-record 13 wins, eclipsing the 12-win total of the 1905, 1997, and 2021 teams, and the program’s 25 wins over the past two years are the most in consecutive seasons in school history.

Michigan plays free football all season, with all three stages ranked among the best nationally. The Wolverines lead the country in scoring (+27.2 points per game), and are only joined by Alabama among teams in the top 10 on both scoring offense and scoring defense. UM is seventh in scoring offense (40.1 avg) and fifth in scoring defense (13.4 avg). The Wolverines outsmart their opponents by nearly 200 yards per game (453.5 yards to 277.1 yards) and are tied for the national lead in points in the fourth quarter (12.7 avg). Michigan ranks in the top 25 of 25 NCAA statistical categories, including top-10 rankings in 18 areas.

The Wolverines had 22 players recognized with honors from all conferences this season, including eight offensive, five defensive, and two specialists recognized with first, second or third team honors. Seven players earned first-team All-Big Ten honors: Blake Chorus , Trevor Keegan , Jack Moody , Healer Oluwatimi , Mike Morris , Ken Smith and Zak Zinter . Moody was named the Big Ten’s Kicker of the Year for the second season in a row, as Corum was named the Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year and Morris was selected as the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.

For the second straight season, UM enters the College Football Playoff as the second-ranked team in the country after finishing the season listed as the No. 2 team in the CFP rankings and in Associated Press polls and AFCA Coaches.

Below is some background on Michigan’s bowl game history:

Michigan will make its 50th all-time bowl appearance, the 11th highest among FBS schools.

The Wolverines play in the Fiesta Bowl for the second time in school history; 1-0 record.

Michigan’s final appearance in the Fiesta Bowl was during the 1985 season, a 27–23 victory over Nebraska during Harbaugh’s junior season.

Michigan and TCU meet on the roster for the first time in school history.

UM has 21 bowl wins, which is tied for 17th among FBS programs.

This will be Michigan’s 11th bowl game in the month of December.

Ticket information

The Michigan tickets allocation for the Fiesta Bowl has sold out. Football season ticket holders and athletic donors had the opportunity to request tickets in advance and will be notified of their status on Sunday (Dec. 4). For information on purchasing tickets directly from the bowl, visit partybowl.org/tickets/

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Facts

Date: December 31, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. EST (2 p.m. MST)

Television: ESPN

Facility: State Farm stadium

Website: Glendale, Arizona.

Capacity: 68,000

Surface: Natural Grass

Website: partybowl.org

